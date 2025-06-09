‘Don’t Try Me Like That:’ Colts LB Revisits Key Fourth-Down Stop Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ short-yardage struggles were on full display in 2024. One of the league’s least-effective teams when needing a yard, troubles began early and ended late. They included a fourth-down stuff at the hands of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, beating a block and tackling Steelers quarterback Justin Fields short of the market to help lead the Colts to a 27-24 win.

If the Steelers ever get in the same situation against Franklin going forward, he’ll be ready.

“We got a stop on third and short,” Franklin told Up and Adams’ Kay Adams as he walked through the play. “I think our offense was rolling at the time. Mike Tomlin gave J-Fields the go-ahead to keep going. We actually had a blitz going. Somebody was lined up wrong so I just ended up making it right. I felt like Justin was going to keep the ball. Once I saw the guard pull, see ball, hit ball. Just ran through and hit a big play.”

Indianapolis raced out to a 14-0 lead, putting the heat on Pittsburgh even after losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson early in the game. Taking a gamble to climb back into the game, Tomlin and the Steelers’ offense went for it on fourth and one from Pittsburgh’s own 39-yard line. Franklin knifed through and hit Fields at the line for the stop and turnover on downs. Here’s the play, right guard Spencer Anderson pulling with Franklin (No. 44) charging downhill.

While the Colts evidently had their own issues, so did the Steelers. Franklin beat No. 62 Ryan McCollum, who had reported as a tackle-eligible. An interior offensive lineman normally, he isn’t used to working outside the tackle like this play and was called upon largely due to right guard James Daniels tearing his Achilles earlier in the game. Franklin beat McCollum on his way to Fields.

“Had to hit my celebration,” Franklin said. “Ski mask on over to Mike Tomlin. Just to let him know, don’t try me like that. Much respect…no disrespect. But I had to let him know, you’re on my field. You can’t do that.”

There was no smack talk from Franklin, but his confidence is clear. He wasn’t letting Pittsburgh’s offense win the day. A tackling machine throughout his career, he finished the win over the Steelers with nine stops. He ended the season with a league-high 173 of them, earning the first Pro Bowl bid of his career.

Pittsburgh finished the season 29th in short-yardage situations. A number it can’t afford to replicate in 2025. With Fields gone and Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Steelers won’t resort to designed quarterback runs. Given their lack of success, perhaps that’s for the best.