Steelers Front Office Voted One Of Best In The NFL By Coaches, Executives

The Pittsburgh Steelers front office underwent a big change in 2022 with Omar Khan replacing Kevin Colbert as general manager, and Khan has garnered respect from his peers leaguewide. In a recent survey of 40 executives and coaches by The Athletic, the Steelers’ front office under Khan was named the 10th-best in the NFL.

Pittsburgh received one first-place vote in the survey and 19 total points, which was good enough for 10th place. The Baltimore Ravens were the only other AFC North team in the top 10, although they placed No. 1.

One executive gave the Steelers praise for always finding the right players to fit their defensive scheme.

“They are old-school,” the executive said about the Steelers. “They have been in the same defensive system forever, and they are really good at finding players who fit it.”

The lone critique was Pittsburgh’s inability so far to find a long-term answer to replace Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback although it was noted that the Steelers’ defense has been so consistently good that they find a way to stay in the playoff race.

This might be the year where the Steelers could have that long-term solution if Justin Fields continues to thrive under center, but it’s too early to project that after just three games.

Under Khan, the Steelers have done a good job getting value through the draft, free agency and trades. They moved WR Chase Claypool for a second-round pick that became CB Joey Porter Jr., while Porter and multiple other players from the 2023 draft, including Broderick Jones, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington have become contributors for the Steelers. The early returns from the 2024 class are promising, even with OT Troy Fautanu out long-term with a knee injury. C Zach Frazier has been a stud and both LB Payton Wilson and OG Mason McCormick have made an impact.

In free agency, Khan brought in DeShon Elliott, who’s been a key piece to the secondary this season, as well as former All-Pro Patrick Queen, who got the biggest free agent contract in team history. Khan has been unafraid to be aggressive when it necessitates it, and along with assistant general manager Andy Weidl, their focus on the trenches has helped the Steelers play the style of offense they want. It is a big reason why they’re 3-0.

Khan could continue to be aggressive if the team stays hot. A move for another wide receiver after missing out on Brandon Aiyuk could be in the works, but either way, Khan and Co. have done a great job putting this team in a position to succeed.

And the rest of the league recognizes that.