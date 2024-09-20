‘Sees The Game Differently:’ Spencer Anderson Explains How James Daniels Is Helping Young Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had two first-time starters on their offensive line through the first two weeks in rookie C Zach Frazier and second-year OG Spencer Anderson, and so far, the two have held their own. Anderson spoke to the media today and detailed how veteran James Daniels has been helping him and Frazier acclimate to the NFL.

“James sends us a bunch of clips, like ‘Hey, look at this right here,’ or ‘Look how this linebacker plays. Look at this interior guy. Look at how the d-end plays it. Watch when they’re in this personnel,'” Anderson said via SteelersLive on Twitter. “He is just filling us in on stuff he sees, ’cause obviously he sees the game differently than me and Zach do.”

T.J. Watt and Spencer Anderson spoke to the media on Friday: pic.twitter.com/8k3YBP0ySb — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 20, 2024

Daniels is in his seventh NFL season, so he has more experience and perspective on how to block. His experience helps him recognize things that Frazier and Anderson might not see, and it’s nice to see him assume a leadership role for Pittsburgh’s offensive line. It’s a young group that’s performed pretty well so far, and while Anderson will be back on the bench when Isaac Seumalo returns from his pectoral injury, he’s someone the Steelers may now view as a nice piece for the future given how he’s played through two games.

Daniels is a free agent after this season, and either Anderson or Mason McCormick will likely replace him if he leaves. The guidance he’s providing Anderson and Frazier could wind up being important for the Steelers not only this season but down the line as well.

Dan Moore Jr. is the only other starter right now on Pittsburgh’s offensive line who has at least a season of starting experience, so the two of them are crucial when it comes to bringing the younger guys up to speed. It sounds like Daniels has embraced the leadership role by taking Frazier and Anderson under his wing. It’s helped make Pittsburgh’s line a decent unit through two games, and while there have been some ups and downs, in the long run having someone like Daniels who can teach them some of the nuances of offensive line play and what to look for will benefit the unit.

Sunday may wind up being Anderson’s last start if Seumalo can return next week, and he’s going to be better off against a good Chargers defensive line thanks to the guidance that Daniels has provided.