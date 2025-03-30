Mike Tomlin Puts Steelers Starting Offensive Line On Notice

On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting offensive line seems easy enough to project. But as a young and largely unproven group, Mike Tomlin isn’t allowing anyone to feel comfortable about their place atop a depth chart. Speaking to reporters Sunday evening in Florida, site of this year’s league meetings, Tomlin wouldn’t commit to having a group of five written in ink.

“I feel like we have some guys that are certainly capable of the role,” Tomlin told reporters via a team-issued transcript. “But to say that as I sit here today, would be untrue. I don’t know who I’m going to end up with or who I’m going to be in position to consider.”

The five favorites are easily identified. Broderick Jones at left tackle, Isaac Seumalo at left guard, Zach Frazier at center, Mason McCormick at right guard, and Troy Fautanu at right tackle.

The unit comes with potential. They also carry big-time questions. But Jones is shifting over to replace the departed Dan Moore and and enters a critical third season after regressing as a sophomore. Seumalo is set a the veteran of the group but needs to play better, a torn pec likely the reason for his pedestrian 2024 showing. Frazier looks like a stud at center but has to show he can play well now that defenses have tape on him. McCormick isn’t a finished product who didn’t start a full year and Fautanu is unknown after a dislocated kneecap cut his rookie season down to one game.

The Steelers’ offensive line must develop and shift from weakness to strength. As we recently wrote about, it should be the 2025’s defining roster analysis regardless who is playing quarterback.

Though Tomlin’s comments are likely intentional to keep a young front hungry, real pressure won’t come from commentary. It’ll come from roster-building. After being a 2024 strength, Pittsburgh’s depth behind the front five is weak. Spencer Anderson and newly-acquired Lecitus Smith are the top backup guards, Ryan McCollum sits No. 2 behind Frazier, and tackle depth is non-existent. Though Anderson has played some right guard, the only true offensive tackle behind Jones and Fautanu is Dylan Cook. His next regular season snap will be his first.

The draft afford the franchise a chance to replenish. But they have limited working capital and plenty of other needs. Free agency remains an option but selections are thin. Adding a versatile and veteran tackle like Joseph Noteboom and George Fant would be wise. Until then, Tomlin’s words encouraging competition are lip service.