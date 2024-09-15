Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 3)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MIAMI QB CAM WARD

The Miami Hurricanes stomped Ball State 62-0 on Saturday and QB #1 Cam Ward was headliner in a dominant performance. Ward completed 19-of-28 pass attempts (67.9-percent) for 346 yards and five passing touchdowns with zero interceptions.

It’s Ward third-straight 300+ yard passing game this season as he looked in total control of the offense yet again on Saturday, displaying the poise in the pocket, anticipation, accuracy, and arm talent to pick apart the below-average competition. Ward is often seen as a mid-round pick, but should he keep up this level of production in ACC play, his draft stock is likely to rise.

COLORADO WR/DB TRAVIS HUNTER

The Colorado Buffalos got the best of the Colorado State Rams in the in-state rivalry, winning 28-9 in convincing fashion. Star WR/DB #12 Travis Hunter was a big reason for the team’s success, making an impact on both sides of the ball. Hunter caught 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns while also notching five total tackles, a pass deflection, and an interception, picking off the pass and scoring a receiving touchdown right after securing the turnover.

Hunter is one of the true two-way players in college football and his skill set could translate to playing both ways in the pros as well. Widely considered a top-10 pick, Hunter helped his case with this performance.

ALABAMA QB JALEN MILROE

QB #10 Jalen Milroe has been featured on this section a few times already this season, but the 6-2, 225-pound quarterback has earned it with some impressive performance both through the air as well as with his legs. His most recent performance was a spectacle in itself as Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10 on the road with Milroe completing 12-of-17 pass attempts (70.6-percent) for 196 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while also carrying the ball 14 times for 75 yards and two rushing scores.

Milroe looks like former Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts as he possesses a strong, athletic frame to tuck the ball and run himself, but also has vastly improved his efficiency as a passer from last season. He will need to do it against top SEC competition, but Milroe is making his case to be a first round pick next spring.

UCF RB RJ HARVEY

The UCF Knights won a tight one against TCU 35-34, and RB #7 RJ Harvey was a big component of the team’s success. The 5-9, 208-pound senior carried the load for the Knights, toting the ball 29 times for 180 yards (6.2 YPC) and two touchdowns along with one reception for 29 yards and a receiving score. Harvey displayed burst as a runner as well as good contact balance with his low center of gravity, having the power to pick up the tough yardage between the tackles as well as enough juice to bounce it outside.

Having rushed for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, Harvey is off to a good start in 2024 and is a name to watch as a Day 3 sleeper at running back.