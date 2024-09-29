OG James Daniels Injured Against Colts (Update)

UPDATE: After being questionable following the game, the Steelers announced at the start of the second half that right guard James Daniels has been ruled out. Steelers’ senior director of communications Burt Lauten tweeted the update moments ago.

UPDATE: Daniels has been ruled OUT. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 29, 2024

UPDATE: Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Daniels suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return today against the Indianapolis Colts.

#Steelers G James Daniels sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 29, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers OG James Daniels was down on the field and being attended to by trainers following a third-down conversion with 9:37 left in the first quarter. Daniels was on the ground while trainers worked on him on the field.

With Mason McCormick starting at left guard, Spencer Anderson came in to replace Daniels at right guard. Anderson started the first three games of the season at left guard, so he’s at least had some experience this season.

Daniels has been solid this season, and with OG Isaac Seumalo already out with an injury, the loss of Daniels hurts even more. Daniels was able to walk off the field under his own power, flanked by trainers. Seumalo should return soon, but Daniels is a key piece to this offensive line and hopefully, his injury isn’t too serious. Daniels has played some of the best football of his career and has been a good mentor for Pittsburgh’s young offensive linemen.

The Steelers have had a number of offensive line injuries this season, with OT Troy Fautanu on IR with a knee injury. If Daniels has to miss time, he’d be the third starting offensive lineman to miss time for Pittsburgh, along with Fautanu and Seumalo.