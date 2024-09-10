Numbers Revealed For Corliss Waitman, Terrell Edmunds

New Pittsburgh Steelers punter Corliss Waitman will wear No. 8 while safety Terrell Edmunds will wear No. 38, per the team’s website.

Waitman’s No. 8 was last worn by Kenny Pickett, who had the number the only two seasons he was in Pittsburgh. Waitman wore No. 10 for the Steelers during his last stint with the team in 2021. If you’re still holding onto a Pickett jersey and it hasn’t made kindling for a fire yet, slap on a piece of tape with Waitman on the back and it’s good as new.

Edmunds wore No. 34 during his five-year stint with the Steelers from 2018-2022, so he’ll have a new number this time around. No. 34 is currently worn by S Jalen Elliott while No. 38 was last worn by LB Mykal Walker last season. Another notable Steeler to wear No. 38 was RB Jaylen Samuels, who had the number from 2018-2020.

Practice squad OLB Marcus Haynes also had No. 38, but the team released him and added WR Shaquan Davis to the practice squad on Tuesday, per the team’s PR account. Waitman is on his third stint with the Steelers and his second on the active roster after he punted twice for the team in 2021. He also spent 2020 on the practice squad.

Edmunds was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2018 and spent five seasons with the team before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent ahead of last season. He was dealt midseason to the Tennessee Titans and was most recently on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

Waitman joins the Steelers after the season-ending knee injury to Cameron Johnston while Edmunds provides safety depth and another potential option to play in the slot, as he logged 1,236 snaps in the slot during his first go-around with the Steelers. While Beanie Bishop Jr. is currently the team’s nickel corner, Edmunds could be another option on passing downs, and he’s a guy the Steelers are familiar with and could be quality depth.