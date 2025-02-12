2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – P Corliss Waitman

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: P Corliss Waitman

Experience: 2 Years (1 with Steelers)

The Steelers signed Corliss Waitman after P Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending injury in the opener. Waitman hadn’t punted in a meaningful game since 2022, starting that season for the Denver Broncos. But it was the Steelers who first signed him as a college free agent in 2020. And he did play for the Steelers for two games in 2021, but did not accrue a season. That’s why I list him as having two years of experience, one with the Steelers, in case you were wondering.

In 16 games, Waitman punted 65 times, posting a gross average of 46.4 yards and a net average of 41.4. His net average of 41.4 yards per punt set a Steelers franchise record, but it was only in the middle of the pack in the NFL last season. Still, middle of the pack is usually their ceiling when it comes to punting quality.

The Steelers hoped to rectify that a year ago by signing Cameron Johnston, who has a career 42.2-yard net average. The year before the Steelers signed him, he averaged 43.7 net yards per punt, for context. But they are certainly grateful to have had Corliss Waitman to fall back on.

On the whole, he played well all season, but he had a few shanks. The most egregious the loss to the Cleveland Browns in the snow. Waitman only had one opportunity to punt all game, but he pushed it out of bounds for just 15 yards. That gave the Browns, down one, the ball at the Steelers’ 45, setting them up for the game-winning score.

Nobody can be judged on just one play, of course, and the weather conditions negatively affected the play. But one can’t ignore the moment, just like a kicker is judged by his misses. The Steelers needed him to step up in that moment and pin the Browns deep, but he failed.

But he finished out the season strong, including into the playoffs. The Steelers have him under contract for 2025, but what does that mean? Will they allow him to openly compete with Cameron Johnston for the starting job? While they paid top dollar for Johnston, top punter dollars are still cheap.

If the Steelers do pit Waitman and Johnston against each other this offseason, though, they must consider the complete package. I think they would do themselves a disservice if they merely decided it in training camp. After all, Johnston is recovering from a major injury, so may not be at his best. And he has a long body of work that proves his skill and consistency. Not everybody who looks better in training camp is the better option. But Waitman certainly has earned the right to compete to start somewhere in the NFL. Maybe even with the Steelers.

