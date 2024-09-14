Lorenzo Neal Wants To See Chargers Use Backup RBs In Week 2 To Prepare For ‘Black And Blue’ Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to face the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but they have their home opener the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are going to be a team that wants to win on the ground, and with the Carolina Panthers in store Week 2, former Chargers FB Lorenzo Neal wants to see the Chargers use some of their backup running backs to prepare for the Steelers. On the Bleav In Chargers podcast, Neal said the Chargers need to prepare for the “black and blue” Steelers game in Week 3.

“I think they are gonna have success running, and I think you’re gonna see even the third-string running back. I don’t surprise if you have four guys because the following week, oh yeah, I got Pittsburgh on the line,” Neal said. “You’re gonna run the ball, of course, but you wanna save that run game because that following week, that’s that black and blue game.”

Neal said he wants to see the Chargers get off to a quick start against the Panthers and turn to their backups in the second half so they can rest some starters to prepare for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is very familiar with Los Angeles’ top two running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, as both of them spent their entire careers before this season with the Baltimore Ravens, playing the Steelers twice a year. Dobbins has dealt with injuries throughout his career but was explosive in Week 1, running for 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Carolina got shredded on the ground against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, allowing 180 yards and five yards per carry. If Dobbins and/or Edwards get off to a quick start, Los Angeles might look to work some other guys in.

In addition to Dobbins and Edwards, the Chargers have rookie Kimani Vidal in the backfield, although he was inactive in Week 1. The team also has former Titans RB Hassan Haskins.

The Chargers are staying in Charlotte for the week to lessen travel time, and they could be well-rested heading into Pittsburgh if they are able to get some backups in the game against the Panthers. That could add another element of difficulty for the Steelers, who are on the road playing in the elevation in Denver in Week 2. On paper, the Chargers game is one the Steelers should win, especially at home, but Justin Herbert is a threat at quarterback, and the ground game looked good in their first game under Harbaugh.

As Neal said, it’ll be a “black and blue” game with two physical teams who want to establish the run and control the ball. Whoever runs the ball better might end up on top at Acrisure Stadium.