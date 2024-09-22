Kozora: It’s Clear And Obvious – Justin Fields Should Remain Steelers Starter

Usually, I want to be careful and measured coming off a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Not buying Super Bowl tickets after a win, not wanting to move the team to Bismarck after a loss. But following the Steelers’ 20-10 win over a tough Los Angeles Chargers team Sunday afternoon, there’s no need to comb through the intricacies of the film. There’s no question – Justin Fields should remain the Steelers’ starter.

It’s a take not stemming from a knee-jerk reaction. The Steelers are winning, and Fields is playing well. The test I outlined after Fields initially replaced Russell Wilson to begin the year. For a change to make, it had to be clear and obvious. It was last year when Mason Rudolph filled in for an injured Kenny Pickett. Rudolph moved the ball, Pittsburgh won, and any debate about who should start was extinguished.

2024 is playing out like 2023. Starter gets hurt, the injury lingers, Pittsburgh takes time to watch and wait to evaluate the replacement. By the time the starter is fully healthy and injury can no longer be waved as an excuse, decision time is over. Everyone knows what direction the team is headed. It doesn’t even need to be said out loud. Pickett knew the job wasn’t coming back to him. Russell Wilson knows the same.

Wilson doesn’t even have anything “banked” with the team. No plays in a Steelers uniform the team can think back on to make the decision even interesting. He’s had a great career but in Pittsburgh, it’s a blank slate. With no financial investment, Wilson signing for the minimum, there’s not even money sitting on the bench.

In Week 1, Justin Fields was handled with fragility. Not officially announced as the starter until two hours prior to kickoff, he had limited practice reps and was starting the season on the road against top-tier S Jessie Bates III. Pittsburgh ran at will, Fields setting a team record with 14 rushes for a quarterback and keeping everything outside the numbers. It was for good reason, and he did “enough” to win.

The playbook opened up against Denver. More no-huddle, more route concepts, a more open offense. But the middle of the field wasn’t used often, a byproduct of the Broncos’ single-high defense, and Fields wasn’t asked to do a whole lot. Pittsburgh never trailed, grinded out the run game, and got the win. Still, the offense made strides not reflected on the scoreboard, big plays from Fields wiped out by penalties.

Sunday’s win over the Chargers was different. Pittsburgh couldn’t run a lick until the fourth quarter. The Steelers trailed longer than they had in the first two games combined and the team asked Fields to drive the offense instead of the other way around. They threw on first down, they used all areas of the field, and Fields threw it 32 times.

He answered the call. Fields effectively read and beat the Chargers’ zone defense and didn’t force passes. He ran for short gains instead of pressing. He found his checkdown against pressure, avoiding sacks even if the completions gained little. His legs were an asset in key moments, a walk-in touchdown on a zone read for Pittsburgh’s first points. And he threaded the needle to WR Calvin Austin III twice, the latter turning into a 55-yard score.

Other high-end throws like a dropped dime over the middle to TE Pat Freiermuth will be forgotten and not shown in the box score but were still big-time plays. Even his interception, his first of the season, was sorta fluky. Fields took blame for being late with the ball and maybe he was, but it was still a wacky bounce that landed into Bud Dupree’s arms.

After the win, Justin Fields remained his even-keeled self. He credited Austin for the YAC on his touchdown. He gave Arthur Smith props for the play call. He hasn’t taken the bait about starting questions. And he praised Broderick Jones for bouncing back, pressed back into action after Troy Fautanu’s knee injury.

Fields has checked all the boxes for a prolonged amount of time. He’s done everything the team has asked of him. Playing “boring,” which isn’t a dirty word, working within the scheme and earning the coaches’ trust. Minimizing his issues in Chicago when he led the NFL in fumbles and sacks and threw too many picks. Not doing anything to give the game away. But while still showing flashes of what makes him great, a big arm with great accuracy and a serious threat to run that makes defenses approach the Steelers’ offense differently.

It’s not always going to be this good. The Steelers will lose. Fields will throw a bad pick. The torches will come out. The debates over starter will be dusted off and will pick up. But Fields deserves the longer look. To no longer be interim starter or one shaky game away from going back to the bench.

It’s clear. It’s obvious. Justin Fields is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback.