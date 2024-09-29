Injury Roundup: Steelers Suffer Two Injuries In Addition To First Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers not only suffered their first defeat of the 2024 regular season, they suffered multiple injuries Sunday in a 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Speaking to reporters postgame, head coach Mike Tomlin affirmed that OG James Daniels sustained an ankle injury while RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson also hurt his ankle.

“From an injury standpoint, James Daniels is being evaluated with an ankle,” Tomlin said via the team website. “C-Patterson, same thing: ankle. We had some bumps and bruises along the way but that’s the nature of this thing.”

Tomlin said injuries didn’t play a role in the Steelers’ loss to the Colts.

Daniels suffered his ankle injury early into the game, initially ruled questionable before being ruled out. He was replaced by RG Spencer Anderson, scrapping the team’s reported rotation at left guard between Anderson and rookie Mason McCormick. It left Pittsburgh with a young interior featuring a pair of rookies and a second-year player in Anderson. That proved costly at game’s end when the ball was snapped before QB Justin Fields was ready, leading to a 12-yard loss that doomed a potential game-tying drive.

According to the Trib’s Chris Adamski, Daniels was spotted in a walking boot and on crutches after the game. While there’s no official word on injuries, it’s an ominous sign for his availability for next Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patterson ran hard and gave the offense a spark in the first half before exiting due to an ankle injury and was carted off the field. Patterson served as the team’s No. 2 running back and pumped out over 7 yards per carry as the rest of the Steelers’ running game struggled, RB Najee Harris bottled up throughout the day.

Herbig suffered an ankle injury but returned to finish the game, ending the game with two tackles.

Pittsburgh will face the Cowboys next Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium. Like the Steelers, the Cowboys are facing key injuries to DL DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and LB/EDGE Micah Parsons (high-ankle sprain). Neither are expected to play against Pittsburgh.

Tomlin will meet with the media Tuesday to update the Steelers’ injuries. In addition to those hurt in-game, the team remained without OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), OG Isaac Seumalo (pec), QB Russell Wilson (calf), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and RB Jaylen Warren (knee) in this game. Seumalo could return in Week 5 while the other four have less certain statuses.