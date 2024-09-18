Fittipaldo Doesn’t Think ‘We’re Gonna See Broderick Jones For A While’

What is next for former first-round pick Broderick Jones? The second-year OT has not taken the leap that is expected from players after their first full offseason in the NFL. After a very shaky preseason, Jones got exactly one start in the regular season before the right tackle job was given to Troy Fautanu.

At first, it was a rotation with Fautanu getting the start and Jones coming off the bench. That didn’t go so well, which caused a premature end to the rotation after a three-penalty drive for Jones.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told the media that Jones will be given opportunities to overcome his struggles, but it is unclear exactly what that might mean. Will there be another rotation, or will the opportunities just happen behind closed doors in a practice setting?

“I don’t think we’re gonna see Broderick Jones for a while,” Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said earlier today via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “I think it’s been clear, even if you go back to that preseason game against the Bills. He’s got some things to work on and you can’t throw him out there and say ‘Okay, hey, learn in the game.’ I mean, their job is to go out and win football games, and right now, Broderick Jones isn’t good enough to play. He’s not better than Dan Moore [Jr.], and he’s certainly not better than Troy Fautanu.

“I know people, they don’t like to hear that because we’re talking about a No. 14 overall pick, but that’s where we are right now. We’re more than a year and a half into this guy’s tenure with the Steelers and he’s a backup. And I just think people have to realize that he still has tons of potential. He’s still young. He can get there eventually, but he’s not there right now.”

Not only did the Steelers take Jones in the first round, they traded up for him. They only had to part ways with a fourth-round pick, but they still traded up to get him.

One option to keep Jones involved that wouldn’t include a rotation like last week is to use him as a sixth offensive lineman. He could be a tackle-eligible tight end. The Steelers have run with two or more tight ends on 52.2 percent of their offensive plays through two games. They have run with three or more tight ends on 25.4 percent of their offensive plays. It might be a good idea to keep Jones involved with some of the 13 or 14-personnel packages. That is the best way to keep him involved and give him a chance to overcome his struggles.

Regardless, it seems very unlikely that he supplants Moore or Fautanu in either of the two starting tackle positions any time soon. Moore has had his struggles over his first four seasons with the Steelers, but he is off to a fantastic start in 2024. Pro Football Focus has him as a top-10 offensive tackle right now, and he has allowed just one pressure in 64 pass-blocking snaps.

It is important to remember Fittipaldo’s final point in the above quote. Jones is still just 23 years old and was viewed as a very raw prospect coming out of college. Is his lack of progress disappointing? Yes, but that doesn’t mean he is a bust. He is still the future of the left tackle position. The Steelers’ job is always to win now, and right now Jones does not give them the best chance to do that.