Broderick Jones Praises Spencer Anderson For Making ‘Great’ Year Two Jump

Broderick Jones and Spencer Anderson are from the same draft class. But they enter their second year in different spots. Jones has taken the field for half a rookie season. Anderson logged just two offensive snaps in 2023 and filling in for Isaac Seumalo Sunday will mark his first NFL start.

So while Jones is in the same class and actually younger than Anderson, Jones spoke of him like a veteran watching a rookie.

“I feel like Spencer has taken a great jump from Year 1 to Year 2,” Jones said via the team website following Wednesday’s practice. “So I’m excited to see what he puts on, what he’s able to do for us. Love him, he’s a good dude. Good dude to be around. I am just glad he’s getting this opportunity just to showcase what he can do.”

Anderson entered training camp on the roster bubble, potentially the 10th offensive lineman for a team that normally carries nine. Injuries to C Nate Herbig and OT Dylan Cook opened the door for Anderson to secure his roster spot. But it wasn’t given to him. Anderson played well this summer and earned strong reviews from us throughout training camp, solid and stout in run blocking and pass protection. He earned a B-plus grade in our summer recap.

“Focusing on his play, Anderson was really solid. Well-rounded, there’s no clear weakness even if he lacks an elite trait. But he’s a good athlete with strength and looked strong in space under an Arthur Smith-system that will run more screens than the Steelers have in years. Anderson was steady in both preseason games and looks more comfortable in his second year, something you’d expect.”

Anderson didn’t see much work at left guard during the team’s three preseason games, but he logged plenty of reps there during camp, the first to fill in when Seumalo was held out for rest.

He and this interior Steelers offensive line will be tested this weekend. While it may have a home crowd feel, Pittsburgh is still travelling to another team’s venue to begin the season and could still be forced to use a silent count in some situations. More critical is dealing with DT Grady Jarrett, a multi-time Pro Bowler who recorded six sacks two years ago before being limited to eight games last season.

Even with injuries changing plans, the Steelers need their offensive line to be a strength. And no matter who starts up front, the standard remains the same. Win the line of scrimmage, win the game. No matter who is in the lineup.