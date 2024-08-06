Zach Azzanni ‘Can’t Say Enough Good Things’ About ‘Extremely Coachable’ Van Jefferson

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, it left a void in the wide receiver room. The Steelers have brought in several receivers through free agency and the draft to address that hole. They have also been linked to a trade for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. Reportedly, it’s Van Jefferson who has the inside track on that second wide receiver spot behind George Pickens.

Jefferson was one of those aforementioned free-agent signings over the offseason. So what has he done in Pittsburgh to go from free agent to potentially lining up opposite Pickens?

“Van’s been great,” Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said after Tuesday’s training camp practice per video from Aaron Becker of Yardbarker. “He respects the game. He plays it the way it’s supposed to be played. He plays with a hard edge, he finishes. He’s trying to create great habits. He’s extremely coachable. I can’t say enough good things about where he’s at as a player. He’s gotten better from the spring. He’s gotten better from last year.”

Jefferson showed promise in his second year with the Los Angeles Rams. He was targeted a career-high 89 times and posted career-highs in almost every major receiving category. He had 50 receptions, six receiving touchdowns, 802 receiving yards, converted 32 first downs, and averaged 16 yards per catch.

Yet Jefferson has never come close to replicating those numbers. Jefferson’s next-best season was the following year when he caught three touchdowns and 24 passes for 369 yards. Despite such a 2021 successful season, Jefferson fell out of favor and was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. That’s where he played for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, then head coach of the Falcons.

But why are Azzanni and others high on Jefferson? What is he doing to earn the buzz he’s gotten throughout camp? It all goes back to former Steelers WR Antonio Brown’s famous post-practice routine. Jefferson has taken to catching 300 balls after every practice, and it appears to be paying off.

“That’s all Van,” Azzanni said per video from Becker. “That’s what I love about Van. He respects the game. He knows what he needs to do to get better, and I think that’s awesome. When I had A.B., he was the same way.”

Azzanni was Brown’s wide receivers coach in college at Central Michigan, so Azzanni got to see his ascension first-hand. While no one hopes that Jefferson will follow Brown’s path in terms of drama, no one would argue with him following in Brown’s footsteps on the field.

If Jefferson can even recapture his form from his second season with the Rams, he could prove to be an effective second wide receiver for the Steelers.