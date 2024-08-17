Which Steelers Battles Can Be Won (Or Lost) Tonight?

Which Steelers position battles can be won (or lost) tonight?

The Steelers will play their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills tonight, and there’s plenty of unfinished business. There are at least a handful of roster spots still up for grabs and some starting or contributing positions, too. Some races are tighter than others, but which can we see settled tonight?

I think the most obvious one that jumps out at me right now is starting center. He is already on track, but Zach Frazier can lock up the starting job if he continues to play well. The rookie second-round pick impressed in his first preseason game, even if the Steelers continue deferring to Nate Herbig.

With Grayland Arnold on the Reserve/Injured List, I think we could see Beanie Bishop Jr. clinch the slot defender job, too. Outside of some practices this week, he basically spent all of camp running with the starters. Come down with a couple of plays tonight, and we could have a rookie college free agent starting. But he does have to watch out for Thomas Graham Jr.

One player I hope can make a significant move is Cory Trice Jr., who is competing for a top backup role. The second-year Steelers cornerback ran with the first-team defense this week with Donte Jackson missing time, a designed opportunity at the end of camp to give younger players more high-quality reps. He got his feet wet last week but could see extended action against the Bills.

We should gain more clarity along the defensive line as well, now that everybody is healthy. Veteran Dean Lowry needs to get going after missing nearly all of training camp and can lock up a spot. The Steelers gave him a $1,250,000 million signing bonus, but he still needs to prove he is one of their best options. Then there is DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Logan Lee, a younger group for whom there may be as little as one spot to go around.

One man to watch is Payton Wilson, who should get a ton of snaps again. He had his highs and lows last week, but he can solidify a regular role with a more consistent performance. The Steelers coaches have talked about him as a dime defender, and he can lock that up, I think, tonight.

This is not an exhaustive list, so feel free to chime in with your own suggestions.

