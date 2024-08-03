‘Very Rarely Will You See Those Three Guys Apart:’ Mike Tomlin Says Community Helping Rookie Offensive Linemen

Sometimes learning at the same time as other people can be beneficial. You can bounce ideas off each other and share in the hardships and successes through collaboration. That is exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping happens with their three rookie offensive linemen. From the sound of it, they are heavily leaning into being in community with one another.

“We like to be a part of their developmental process. It might create some short-term misery or discomfort if you will, but we believe in the long-term gain associated with that,” Mike Tomlin said of the rookie linemen in an interview with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller on Movin’ The Chains via SiriusXM Radio. “We got three very capable young guys…What they’re willing to do, their relationships with football, it’s cool to have community.

“Very rarely will you see those three guys apart. It’s gonna be part of the process. Gonna be good days for some bad days for others. That community I think is really helping them.”

Three of the Steelers’ top five draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are in the same position group along the offensive line. Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier have a good chance of starting Week 1 or shortly thereafter, and Mason McCormick could end up being the starting guard in 2025 once James Daniels leaves in free agency. Not to mention Broderick Jones, who was selected in the first round in 2023, and Spencer Anderson.

Offensive lines work best when they operate like a fist rather than an open hand. The closer the group is and the better it works together, the stronger the punch will become.

The brotherhood that seemingly began forming on Day 1 of rookie minicamp, when Frazier drove the others to practice, has continued throughout spring practices and training camp.

The more they lean into that community the better off the Steelers will be. Think back to the 2023 season when the national media were constantly harping on the Steelers’ lack of leadership on offense. A tight-knit group like this current offensive line has the ability to change the culture for years to come.