Tyler Matakevich Suffers Injury Against Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and core special teamer Tyler Matakevich suffered an injury in the third quarter of the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, trainers are looking at Matakevich’s left ankle/foot on the sideline.

Tyler Matakevich was down on the field for a minute. They're looking at his left ankle/ foot on the sideline. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 18, 2024

Matakevich signed with Pittsburgh this offseason, his second stint with the team after spending the first four years of his career as a member of the Steelers. He went down to one knee after a 9-yard reception by WR K.J. Hamler and was treated on the sideline.

He’s the second inside linebacker to suffer an injury for the Steelers tonight as LB Payton Wilson also left the game and is being evaluated for a concussion. While Matakevich likely won’t have a huge role on defense, he’s been one of the better special teamers in football, and that’s where he’s expected to make most of his impact for the Steelers.

On the KDKA broadcast, Bob Pompeani said Matakevich was “moving around” so hopefully the injury isn’t too serious and Matakevich will avoid missing much time.

Pittsburgh’s suffered a number of injuries tonight with Wilson, RB Jaylen Warren and CB Anthony Averett all leaving the games with injuries, in addition to Matakevich. We’ll likely get an update on the guys who suffered injuries from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after the game.