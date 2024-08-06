Steelers Week 1 Broadcasters Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get the No. 2 Fox team for their Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons as Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will call the game with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline, the network announced today.

The game will be a 1:00 pm start at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 8.

Olsen was Fox’s No. 1 analyst last season and received rave reviews, but he got bumped to the No. 2 role when Tom Brady joined Fox and took over the No. 1 analyst role. He’ll work with Kevin Burkhardt, and the two of them will call Cowboys-Browns in Week 1.

Davis is a rising star in the industry, as he’s the lead broadcaster for MLB on Fox and also called Los Angeles Dodgers games in addition to doing the NFL on Fox. Fox shuffled their broadcast teams this season, with Mark Sanchez now joining Adam Amin in the booth among the changes to their broadcast pairings. This is the second full season calling play-by-play for the NFL on Fox for Davis.

Last season, Davis’ partner on Fox was Daryl Johnston, who will work with Kevin Kugler this season. That pairing will work the Washington Commanders-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 1.

Other Fox Week 1 games will have Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma calling the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants game, Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez on the Tennessee Titans-Chicago Bears game, which should mark Caleb Williams’s debut, and Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth working the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints game.

With the hype around the Steelers this season due to their quarterback situation and the matchup against Atlanta, featuring Kirk Cousins and Arthur Smith’s return to Atlanta after serving as their head coach over the last three seasons, it makes sense Fox would put one of their top teams on the game. With a number of storylines heading into the game, it should hopefully live up to the hype as the Steelers look to start their season on a high note with a road victory.