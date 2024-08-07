Steelers S DeShon Elliott Injured In Practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers S DeShon Elliott was injured during the team’s training camp practice on Wednesday. Originally, Elliott was getting his right hand looked at by trainers, but he later left practice after an awkward slide on a tackle. Per Alex Kozora, Elliott may have jammed something during a 1v1 rep against tight end Pat Freiermuth. He returned after that injury but then got injured again sliding, making a tackle on Freiermuth, and rode the cart off the practice field, per 93.7 The Fan.

#Steelers safety DeShon Elliott slowly walked to cart and rode it out after sliding awkwardly on sideline on tackle of Freiermuth — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) August 7, 2024

Pittsburgh signed Elliott this offseason after he spent 2023 with the Miami Dolphins. He’s expected to start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Steelers this season. He started his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

If Elliott has to miss time, that will likely open more reps for Damontae Kazee at safety alongside Fitzpatrick, with rookie safety Ryan Watts also as added depth. S Nate Meadors was injured during practice on Tuesday, so lines at the position are thinning at this point in camp. With Fitzpatrick not playing in the team’s preseason opener, it could be Kazee and Watts who start for Pittsburgh’s defense on Friday against the Houston Texans.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t anything serious. Just because Elliott left on a cart doesn’t mean it’s a serious injury, as the cart is used more liberally in Latrobe due to the long walk back to the team’s training room. We will likely hear more from Mike Tomlin if he speaks after practice today on the nature of Elliott’s injury. If not today, expect an update on Elliott in the coming days.