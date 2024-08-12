Steelers 2024 Training Camp Diary: Day 15

The penultimate Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 training camp practice. Just one more session, Wednesday morning, before camp breaks, though the team has a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium the following day. Let’s talk about what went down Monday.

Camp Notes (Day 15)

– Injury roundup. Not practicing Monday were OT Troy Fautanu (left knee), WR Roman Wilson (left ankle), WR Tarik Black (hamstring), CB Kalon Barnes (quad), DL/OLB DeMarvin Leal (unknown), CB Donte Jackson (unknown), SS DeShon Elliott (unknown), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), and NT Keeanu Benton (eye).

Fautanu came down midway through practice, walking down the stairs and hill. He has a leg wrap/sleeve on his leg. Hard to tell what it is, looks like a hybrid between a brace and sleeve. But he moved around without much of a limp, a small but encouraging sign as the team believes he’ll return soon. He won’t practice Wednesday so we’ll be at the mercy for others to know when he returns.

Benton and Highsmith did some jogging and work on the side next to the trainers. A good sign for Highsmith recovering in the next week or so. Roman Wilson strapped on a helmet and caught from the JUGS machine before practice. He caught some passes throughout the day, even (slightly) leaping off the ground, though he seemed a little careful not to land hard on his left ankle that he sprained. Though not working and coming down to the field midway through practice, Jackson worked on press technique with CB Thomas Graham Jr. during a STs period where there was down time. Vet helping a young guy.

RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson and DL Dean Lowry were full go and went through team drills today. LB Payton Wilson fell hard on his right side/back during a competition period, attempting to break up a pass for TE Pat Freiermuth. Wilson was examined by head trainer Gabe Amponsah and cleared a minute later, finishing the day full. Wilson, as is often the case, the first man onto the field at 9:59 AM.

– Pittsburgh was in pads after a helmets-only session Sunday.

– John Rhys Plumlee worked as a receiver and quarterback today. Worked with the quarterbacks in individual drills and had a couple reps at QB in team period but also took reps at wide receiver during practice. Being down two receivers, no Roman Wilson or Tarik Black, gave him a chance for reps.

– Usually it’s offensive linemen taking laps for their miscues in practice. But before practice got going, assistant O-Line coach Isaac Williams jogged a lap around all three of the football fields in front of the Saint Vincent bleachers.

– RBs coach Eddie Faulkner always working ball security. Today, he threw a medicine ball at running backs as they came through the bags while they still used the “boxing glove on a stick” to try and punch the ball out.

– Rookies having some fun pre-practice. Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick messing with Plumlee, Frazier grabbing and wrestling him for a second.

– WRs coach Zach Azzanni gives plenty of feedback in drills, even if he misses a rep. Giving instructions to Jaray Jenkins and Van Jefferson on dig routes, taking the time to talk to Jefferson while Scotty Miller ran his route as Azzanni had his back turned. Of course, all of this is taped and can be reviewed after practice or even during practice these days.

– First-team o-line in warmups: Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones

Second team o-line: Cook-McCormick-Frazier-Anderson-Jones

But there was more flip-flopping throughout the day. Like yesterday, Frazier would get the final rep of the team period with the 1s with Herbig shifting over to RG. Anderson saw RG and RT work today, Ryan McCollum getting work at guard when Anderson was at tackle. That’ll be reflected in my notes throughout the report.

– Still working Pony groupings in individual work and team period. In the former, a screen/flat combination from the two backs to opposite sides to give the quarterback some options.

– I’ve noted some of the difficulties the punt returners have had in the early special teams period and wondered if the sun was creating issues. While that could be the case, there were three straight reps where returners let the ball hit the ground. Wondering if this is a designed “Peter” call to let the ball go from presumably Zach Azzanni, who is in charge of the drill. Hard to think NFL players couldn’t find the ball three times in a row. Looked to see if Azzanni was saying anything to the players. Once, he didn’t. Once, he did. Not that it matters a whole lot but me just finding something interesting to watch during the early stages of practice.

– T.J. Watt was the only EDGE player to work with the d-line during an early individual period that also features some special teams work. The rest were with Danny Smith and the skeleton punt group, Watt the only one healthy (since Highsmith is out) who doesn’t play on special teams. Just shows how that fourth outside linebacker spot will be won by the best ‘teamer.

– Joey Porter Sr. at practice today, as he’s been at least a couple times this camp. Chatting up Mike Tomlin early. Also spotted was former DL Tyson Alualu. A guest in street clothes but I don’t think he’s officially retired even though he’s 37. He was part of the Detroit Lions’ playoff run last season.

– QBs coach Tom Arth taking the passers through a drill. Arth standing 15 yards away and throws his hands high in the air to act as the underneath zone defender the quarterbacks must throw over, hitting offensive assistant Matt Baker behind. Drill to get quarterbacks to show some touch on their throws.

– Special teams notes from throughout the day.

While not formally aligned as gunners, in a gunner-simulation drill with them aligned halfway downfield and trying to down punts from being touchbacks, WR Dez Fitzpatrick and RB Jonathan Ward were the first-team group. CBs Darius Rush and Thomas Graham Jr. the next pairing.

– Miles Killebrew was the starting up back/personal protector for P Cameron Johnston. Rodney Williams and Jack Colletto were the starting wings. QB John Rhys Plumlee, as he did in-game Friday, was the second-team up back/PP instead of RB Aaron Shampklin, who has also gotten work there. RB Jonathan Ward was one wing while TE MyCole Pruitt and RB La’Mical Perine rotated in opposite him.

– I didn’t log all of Johnston’s punts, spent some of the down time injury spotting, but here are the numbers I have on Johnston. All punts from his own 20.

4.89 seconds (47 yards), 4.21 seconds (45 yards), 4.18 seconds (50 yards), 4.73 seconds (49 yards), 4.42 seconds (50 yards). An average session overall.

First Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Seven Shots. Ball on the 2. T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig at outside linebacker. Cam Heyward and Montravius Adams the defensive tackles. O-line of Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. 21 personnel with RB Cordarrelle Patterson split out wide. Comes behind the line and receives the ball on an end around, stepping out of a Damontae Kazee tackle near the left front pylon for a touchdown. A live-tackling session.

2. 11 personnel. Russell Wilson jump ball throw left side to TE Darnell Washington. Good coverage from Kazee, who doesn’t jump as high as Washington obviously but contests it well, the ball hitting off Washington and incomplete. Lots of praise for Kazee for strong defense.

3. Missed some of the play here. Think Patterson on a run up the middle. LB Elandon Roberts shot in and was one of several on the stop short of the goal line. Flew in so hard that Roberts lost his helmet as it rolled into the end zone. He was amped after the play.

4. Justin Fields in at QB. 11 personnel. Fields under pressure and the play is extended but Calvin Austin III is wide open along the right side, a defender either slipping or miscommunicating. Touchdown, offense.

5. Fields still in. 12 personnel. Connor Heyward in the backfield with RB alignment sidecar next to Fields. Sprints to the left flat on the snap and he’s left alone for another wide-open score.

6. O-line of Cook-McCormick-Frazier-McCollum-Anderson. Kyle Allen in at quarterback. 13 personnel. RB Jonathan Ward run left side, a good push by Cook and McCormick and it’s an easy score.

7. Mike Tomlin wants the 1s back in again. 11 personnel, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and George Pickens the trio. Najee Harris the back. Pickens on an end around similar to the first play with Patterson. He skirts his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Offense wins 7-2.

Competition Period

No 1v1s again (working 3v3 in the pass game) but a couple quick notes here.

– Jacob Copeland beat Cory Trice Jr. vertically for a touchdown.

– This is where Payton Wilson got dinged as Pat Freiermuth made a tough catch over the middle. Got checked out by the training staff and Patrick Queen came over to check on him, too. Wilson would be okay.

– One ugly miss from John Rhys Plumlee to Jacob Copeland on a shallow cross, missing him a step behind. Plumlee clapped his hand in frustration.

OL/DL + 7 on 7

– No 1v1s with the o-line and d-line as they worked on stunt pickup all period. Dan Moore Jr. and Isaac Seumalo still had issues picking up Cam Heyward and Nick Herbig’s twist. Had this problem earlier in camp. Ryan McCollum had some good and bad, getting run over once but also tossing down a looping Kyron Johnson on a different rep.

– Justin Fields two perfect throws to Calvin Austin (beating Grayland Arnold) and Quez Watkins during 7 on 7.

Second Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 20. Isaiahh Loudermilk and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles (Montravius Adams walked to the team facility during the competition period and came back down minutes later and finished practice) so Loudermilk got an extra look here. 11 personnel. Russell Wilson the QB. Najee Harris carry right side for 2 or 3 yards.

2. Wilson at QB, Nate Herbig at C. 12 personnel, Connor Heyward aligned as a fullback. Wilson off play-action hits WR Van Jefferson for 25 yards working on CB Cory Trice Jr.

3. 21 personnel, Cordarrelle Patterson at running back. Patterson run right side. Good team run defense and excellent edge support to come up and make the tackle, gaining a ton of praise from the coaching staff. “Yeah, Joey!” someone called out.

4. Zach Frazier comes in at center. D-line trio of Willington Previlon-Logan Lee-Jacob Slade. Julius Welschof and Kyron Johnson the outside linebackers. Justin Fields in at QB. Run left side to RB Jaylen Warren, Payton Wilson shedding a block from TE MyCole Pruitt as he and a teammate pulls around right to left for the stop. About a 2 or 3 yard gain.

5. 11 personnel. Fields still in. Either he wasn’t ready or just dropped it, Fields drops the shotgun snap. It was definitely catchable. Picks it up and chucks the ball away as the pocket collapses.

6. 21 personnel. O-line of: Cook-McCormick-Frazier-McCollum-Anderson. FB Jack Colletto split out initially out of the huddle. Mark Robinson and Payton Wilson the inside linebackers. RB Jonathan Ward carry right side for a solid gain of 10 during a live tackling session. Robinson read the play well from his linebacker spot and flew in but overran the play and missed the tackle, not even laying a hand on Ward and he sped past to Robinson’s left.

7. Darius Rush the LCB, Anthony Averett the RCB. Jalen Elliott and rookie Ryan Watts the safety pairing. 11 personnel. Toss to Patterson for a gain of 3, Robinson making an ankle tackle to take him down.

8. 21 personnel. Pony grouping. Fields in at QB. Read option and Fields keeps it, tagged up quickly for little gain.

9. Watts and Cam Sutton the safeties. Kyle Allen comes in at QB in pistol. 12 personnel. Good vision from RB Aaron Shampklin as he picks his way through and finds a lane for a gain of six. DL Logan Lee and OLB Julius Welschof combine on the tackle.

10. Jeremiah Moon in at ROLB. 11 personnel. Allen working under center. Tyler Matakevich and Luquay Washington the inside linebackers. RB La’Mical Perine run left side for 2 or 3. Big pileup of defenders trying to swarm and take Perine down. He doesn’t go forward but stays on his feet as Washington wraps around him and finally wrestles him down. But Perine showed strength and toughness and got a lot of credit from his offensive teammates.

11. John Rhys Plumlee comes in at QB. 11 personnel. Good burst by RB Daijun Edwards up the middle for 6, Watts tripping him up to prevent this from turning into a big run.

12. Plumlee at center. Montravius Adams is back on the field and in the rep. He blows up this run and bear guys Shampklin in the backfield, driving him back and I believe throwing him down at the end. Shampklin took exception to it and was a little heated. A little skirmish after, though some like Pat Freiermuth was just having fun.

Third Team Session (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 21. Watt and Herbig the starting outside linebackers. Grayland Arnold still working first-team slot, as he did yesterday. Cory Trice Jr. and Joey Porter the starting outside corners, Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson at inside linebacker and Montravius Adams and Cam Heyward along the defensive line. Justin Fields in at QB, 11 personnel. Three receivers being Jefferson, Pickens, and Austin in the slot. Nate Herbig at center.

Fields complete to Austin on a shallow cross working right to left, a 4-yard gain with Minkah Fitzpatrick covering and tagging.

2. 13 personnel. Empty set. Fields still in. Damontae Kazee and Fitzpatrick the starting safety duo. Arnold blitzes. Pass to George Pickens on a slant but Porter blankets the throw and it’s incomplete.

3. Russell Wilson in at QB. Complete on a curl right side for 9 yards, CB Anthony Averett with the coverage and tag-up in this non-tackling period.

4. 11 personnel. Dean Lowry in the game along the d-line with Isaiahh Loudermilk the DT opposite. Little more nickel work for Loudermilk after a couple of successful rushes in the preseason opener. Welschof and Johnson the outside linebackers. Payton Wilson the lone inside linebacker with Trice the dime player down low. Fields looks to throw but Lowry bats it down, pointing his finger into the air after making the play. Welcome back.

5. 11 personnel. Wilson under center. Fires deep down the left sideline but Darius Rush gets tangled up with WR Jaray Jenkins and the pass is incomplete. Rush landed hard and a little slow to his feet but he would be okay.

6. Plumlee slot left as a wide receiver. 11 personnel. Wilson complete in the right flat to TE Pat Freiermuth for 4 yards, Ryan Watts on the tag.

7. Spencer Anderson at RT, Ryan McCollum right guard with the 2’s. Previlon and Lee the defensive tackles. Thomas Graham and Darius Rush the outside corners with Beanie Bishop second-team slot. Wilson at QB, 11 personnel. Rodney Williams the tight end.

Wilson zips a bullet pass past a defender to Dez Fitzpatrick on a dig but it skims off his outstretched hands. Good ball, lot of heat on it, but Fitzpatrick couldn’t make the play.

8. Justin Fields in at QB. 11 personnel, defense in a heavy “Mug” pressure look. Watts the dime backer. Defense bails on the snap and the stunt the defense runs up front is handled well. Fields complete to Jaray Jenkins for 20 yards.

9. Pony grouping, Ward and Perine the runners opposite Fields. Fields wants to hit the right flat but it’s not there. He looks back left, nothing is there, and tucks and runs. New DL Marquiss Spencer chases him out of bounds.

10. Third-team offensive line in. Fields still at QB. Graham and Kyler McMichael the corners. Sutton and Jalen Elliott the safeties. Jacoby Windmon and Jeremiah Moon at outside linebacker. 11 personnel. Fields again hits Jenkins over the middle against Graham, a gain of about 15.

11. Kyle Allen checks in. Spencer and Slade the d-tackles, Matakevich and Robinson the inside ‘backers, Graham and McMichael outside with Bishop in the slot. 11 personnel. Darnell Washington split out wide right. Allen finds Washington on an out route for about 5 yards, tagged by Windmon who dropped into coverage from his LOLB spot.

12. Daijun Edwards the RB. Windmon rushes free off the offense’s right and flushes Kyle Allen to his right. Allen just tucks it and turns up the right sideline back to around the line of scrimmage.

Fourth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 10. Porter and Trice the corners. Fitzpatrick and Kazee the safeties. Queen and Roberts the inside linebackers. 11 personnel. Fields swing pass left side to Patterson for 8 as Trice tries to get off a block but still squeezes Patterson to the sideline.

2. Russell Wilson comes in. 11 personnel. Slant complete to Pickens for about 10 yards working against Arnold. Najee Harris joins Pickens in the end zone as Pickens finishes his run as the defense turns back for the next play.

3. Nate Herbig in at center. 12 personnel. 3×1 look. Pat Freiermuth and Rodney Williams standing up in the slot, Williams the No. 3 and Freiermuth the No. 2. Wilson looks to throw to the isolated X-receiver right side but Montravius Adams jumps and bats it down.

4. 11 personnel. Austin in the slot with Pickens and Jefferson on the outside. Wilson with a gorgeous throw deep down the middle, putting it right on Calvin Austin III in-stride with Anthony Averett trailing. 55 yard completion and even further pass distance for Wilson, around 60 actual air yards. Ball in the air the whole time, thrown from around the 10 to the defense’s 30 where it landed in Austin’s arms. A top throw of camp, no question.

5. Fields back in at QB. Ward run right side. Cuts upfield for about 5 yards.

6. Frazier in at center. Anderson at right tackle, McCollum at right guard, McCormick left guard, and Cook the left tackle. 11 personnel. Fields climbs the pocket after feeling the heat from ROLB Kyron Johnson right side and ends up scrambling up the middle.

7. 11 personnel. Fields hits Scotty Miller left side for about 10 yards against Graham. Receives a nice helmet-slap from Pat Freiermuth.

8. Fields in at QB, Bishop the slot corner. Plumlee slot left receiver. Fields hits Duece Watts right side for roughly 12 yards, stumbling and falling at the end here. Johnson was held by the LT (unsure who, possibly Cook) and reached out to get a piece of Fields’ jersey before the throw.

9. O-line of: Hamilton-Beach-McCollum-Fisher-Hardy. Previlon and Lee the d-tackles. 11 personnel. Plumlee wide right receiver. Draw to Aaron Shampklin, Rodney Williams provided a second level block for a strong 10-yard gain, though TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts had a coaching point for him post-play.

10. Matakevich and Washington the inside linebackers. 11 personnel. Allen wants Watts on a slant right side. Throw is over his helmet but definitely catchable. Watts can’t make the grab and it slips through his hands. Stops, drops, and does pushups right there for the error. Will give Kyler McMichael for some solid coverage.

11. Wilson back in at QB. Pony set with Edwards and Ward the backs. Ward complete to Edwards left side, floating a pass to the flat over a leaping Bishop. Gain of 3-ish.

12. Allen back in at QB. Matt Sokol the Y-tight end. 12 personnel. Connor Heyward in at FB. Allen throws right side but Bishop is right there. Should’ve been picked but hits off his hands and bounces back into Kyler McMichael’s arms for the pick as Connor Heyward tackles him down along the sideline.

Fifth Team Period (11 on 11)

1. Ball on the offense’s 8. Kazee and Killebrew the safety pairing, Fitzpatrick getting some rest to end the day, similar to what Cam Heyward gets these days. Porter and Trice the corners, Arnold in the slot. Adams and Loudermilk the d-tackles, Queen and Wilson the inside linebackers. Justin Fields in at QB, Nat Herbig snapping to him. Najee Harris carry left side. Payton Wilson gets off Dan Moore Jr.’s block and tags him, a gain of 5.

Moore-Seumalo-Herbig-Daniels-Jones. D-line trio of Lowry-Adams-Loudermilk. Watt and Herbig the outside linebackers. 12 personnel. Fields under center. Uncorks a beautiful throw on the money for a 45-50 yard completion to Van Jefferson, making the grab on a post route against Joey Porter Jr. Another great throw.

2. Warren run left side, Roberts on the tag, I think. Notes hard to read here reacting to it late after the big play from Fields.

3. Russel Wilson replaces Fields on this rep. 3×1 formation. 11 personnel. Kyron Johnson beats Moore off the edge, getting pressure and forcing Wilson to checkdown to Warren for about 3 yards.

4. Wilson still in at QB, Ward the RB. Nice block by C Zach Frazier either on Logan Lee or Jacob Slade to open a lane for Ward for about 4 yards.

5. Fields in at QB. 11 personnel, Quez Watkins in the slot with Scotty Miller and Dez Fitzpatrick on the outside. Fields intended slant for Miller incomplete, perhaps some miscommunication as Miller bumped into CB Anthony Averett.

6. Jalen Elliott and Ryan Watts the safeties. Darius Rush and Anthony Averett the outside corners with Bishop over slot. Jacoby Windmon and Mark Robinson the inside linebackers. Fields under some pressure, flushed right, fakes a flip to Watkins and scoots out of bounds with Averett giving chase.

7. Spencer and Previlon the defensive tackles. 11 personnel. Wilson in at QB. Good cadence and hard count to get the defense to tip its hand of the blitz. Watts and others end up rushing, Watts caught up in the tight end and unable to time his rush well.

Wilson complete to Miller for about 9 yards right side, scrambling a bit to his right.

8. Kyle Allen comes in. Under center. Carry for Shampklin left side and Washington tackles him to the ground in this non-tackling session. “On your feet,” Mike Tomlin calls out, reminding this isn’t a live session.

9. No one heeds the message. RB Daijun Edwards gets the carry behind FB Connor Heyward, bowling over CB Thomas Graham Jr. On the sideline, former Georgia teammate Darnell Washington was hyping Edwards up. 13 personnel on this rep, McMichael and Graham the outside corners.

10. Russell Wilson out of empty. Wants Watts on a slant. Tight window throw and he nearly catches it but can’t haul it in against Graham while another defender would’ve taken Watts’ head off if this was a real game. Pat Freiermuth and Teryl Austin in a little friendly trash talk on the sides after the play, I think Austin telling Freiermuth “you get in there” if he wants to make a tough catch.

11. Plumlee in ay QB. 11 personnel. Moon beats LT Devery Hamilton with his patented inside spin and Plumlee scrambles instead of throwing.

Camp Recap (TL;DR)

– Really felt like the first true battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields today. Both making big-time throws and their arms are live and impressive. Fun day for those two.

– Little things like Wilson’s use of cadence still give him a leg up on the QB battle. And Fields might be up to a dozen batted balls this camp. Wilson had one knocked down today too, these aren’t the league’s tallest quarterbacks, but Fields happens more routinely.

– Calvin Austin picking up the pace and showing off his speed more the last few days than he has before. And Van Jefferson just makes tough grab after tough grab. It’s been a strong camp wire-to-wire.

– RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson looked spry despite it being his first full practice back. Mostly in the backfield but split out at least one on the end around touchdown in seven shots with a designed pass thrown his way, too.

– Mentioned it before but Kyron Johnson is super explosive off the ball. Really good athlete who constantly threatens the edge.

– Payton Wilson doing a nice job of staying clean and working off blocks in the run game.

– Grayland Arnold showing he can plug the run and be an effective blitzer. Overall, the Steelers DBs have done a nice job in run support throughout camp. No major liability.

Saint Vincent Snapshot

Offense getting early work in warmups.

Steelers Short Kings

A series on the shortest and smallest players in team history with large stories to tell.

WR Ryan Switzer: 5-8, 185 pounds (2018-2019)

Traded twice in 2018, he came to Pittsburgh by way over the then-Oakland Raiders. A Ben Roethlisberger favorite, Switzer was the definition of the short-catch receiver, averaging only 6.4 yards per reception on 50 career receptions. It remains the lowest yards per catch by a wide receiver in NFL history (minimum 50 catches). The next-closest WR? Ray-Ray McCloud, who bests him by more than two yards at 8.5 and is another ex-Steeler.

Switzer is currently the receivers coach at the University of Tulsa.

