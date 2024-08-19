‘Starting Line Needs To Be Out There’: Max Starks Calls For More Work For Steelers’ Trenches To Get Things Right

The Pittsburgh Steelers put a lot of their eggs in the offensive line basket, particularly the past few years. In 2024 alone, they drafted three offensive linemen, and it appears likely that two will start immediately. But how good should we feel about that, at least initially, based on what the unit has shown so far?

Former Steelers T Max Starks is concerned about the current state of the Steelers’ offensive line. Based on the first two preseason games, they are nowhere near where they need to be. Starks wants to see them put in that work, especially in the final preseason game Saturday night at Detroit.

“I think the starting offensive line needs to be out there because that was not a great performance at all”, Starks said of the Steelers’ trenches on the KDKA Extra Point show on Saturday night after their loss to the Bufalo Bills in the second preseason game.

Not only did the offensive line allow four sacks on 33 drop backs, the run game really struggled. Of the Steelers’ 106 rushing yards, 42 came from QB Justin Fields, and much of that was on scrambles. He turned busted plays due to poor offensive line plays into positives. Najee Harris was the only running back to average at least four yards per carry, posting 17 yards on four totes.

“As a guy whose been in that situation, knowing what it takes to be successful, that offensive line doesn’t have chemistry”, Starks said in providing his diagnosis. “You’ve got a new guy at center in Zach Frazier because Nate Herbig’s going to be out for an extended period of time, so Zach you’ve got to get on the same page as the rest of the guys. Everybody else has to also step up to the plate. We need to see better play from our tackles and our guards”.

The Steelers used their 2024 first-round pick on T Troy Fautanu, followed by C Zach Frazier in the second. Both have spent the vast majority of the offseason working with the second-team unit, yet both appear on track to start the opener—provided Fautanu is healthy. He is dealing with a sprained MCL he suffered in the first preseason game.

Only in recent weeks have the Steelers begun to mix Frazier in with the starters, allowing Nate Herbig to rest. Herbig is now dealing with a shoulder injury that may end his season, so they have no choice but to start Frazier. As for Fautanu, we will have to see what actually happens.

Outside of the rookies, the Steelers have 2023 first-round T Broderick Jones on the line, coming off an ugly showing. They also have two veteran guards in Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels, both of whom played last Saturday night.

To Starks’ point about chemistry, though, they couldn’t build chemistry with Russell Wilson while he missed practice due to injury. They allowed three sacks while Wilson was in the game, and the run game wasn’t a ton better.

The bottom line is the offense has not looked very good through two preseason games, and at lot of that is because of the offensive line. The Steelers have invested a lot in this group, and they can’t afford for it to not pay off. There is still plenty of time, but the regular season is also fast approaching. They are only inside a stadium once more before the score counts, and you’d hope they look much better then.