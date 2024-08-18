Spencer Anderson Displays His Strongest Trait Against Bills – Versatility

For most of training camp, Spencer Anderson focused on one spot, primarily playing guard. It was a stark contrast to his rookie season when versatility was his calling card, Andeson playing all five spots in camp and four spots in preseason action, everything but left tackle.

With injuries to OT Troy Fautanu and iOL Nate Herbig, Anderson has been on the move again. Displaying that versatility in Saturday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, he logged time at three spots: left guard, right guard, and right tackle. Per Dave Bryan’s breakdown, here are the Steelers’ o-line combinations used last night, including “no-plays” due to penalty.

If you're scoring at home, and we know yinz are, here are your o-line pairings from Saturday night that we have finished charting #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/6wK5XnjCEm — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 18, 2024

Predictably, Anderson didn’t start with Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels, and Broderick Jones taking the first 12 offensive snaps. Seumalo bowed out early, the team continually cautious with him this summer, and Anderson logged four left guard snaps with the 1s. Anderson has benefited the most from all the rest and limited reps Seumalo has received, the ninth-year veteran getting five days off across 16 camp practices, sitting out the preseason opener, and playing the fewest snaps against the Bills.

Spencer Anderson took four snaps at left guard before shifting over to right guard as some of the backups began filtering in, rookie Mason McCormick coming off the bench. A left guard in college and throughout camp, that shifted Anderson over to second-team right guard, the group and position he most often ran with during camp. He logged 15 snaps there before all the starters came out, including the struggling Broderick Jones at right tackle.

With Fautanu out and Dylan Cook stepping in at left tackle, Anderson, as he did late in camp, flexed out to right tackle. His final 15 snaps of the game came there before the Steelers put in their third stringers for the rest of the game.

In total, Anderson logged 34 snaps, 15 coming at right tackle, 15 at right guard, and four at left guard. While we need to dig into the tape some more, his play looked solid.

Given the injuries to Fautanu and Herbig along with Jones so clearly struggling through an injury that is impacting his power and technique coupled with Anderson’s steady play, versatility, and high snap count, it’s looking like he’ll make the team. We don’t have an official counter but based on my notes and eye test, Anderson has logged more snaps than any other offensive lineman this summer.

Figuring out the math prior to this week was tricky, debating if the team would keep nine or 10 linemen and if Anderson or Cook would grab a final spot if it was just one. But if Herbig is going to land on IR, something that isn’t confirmed but seems plausible, that will open up a spot for Anderson to easily be kept and become a top backup.