‘Perhaps A Sign Of Good Faith:’ Brandon Aiyuk Traveled With 49ers To Final Preseason Game, Says Garafolo

A small update to pass along to those of you waiting with bated breath for the latest Brandon Aiyuk news. Perhaps it means something, perhaps it means nothing, but Mike Garafolo reported on NFL GameDay Kickoff via NFL Network that WR Brandon Aiyuk traveled with the team to their final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“My understanding is Aiyuk has traveled with the team for the last preseason game, so that is perhaps a sign of good faith that he is with the team,” Garafolo said in a clip posted by him on X.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff on WRs awaiting deals: CeeDee Lamb and the #Cowboys are expected to talk over the weekend, Ja’Marr Chase awaits his deal from the #Bengals and Brandon Aiyuk, who is with the #49ers in Vegas still doesn’t have an agreement with the team. pic.twitter.com/Hn91IChg6y — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 23, 2024

Just a couple weeks ago, things were moving very fast with the Aiyuk situation. After a few teams reportedly made trade and contract offers to the 49ers and Aiyuk, the dust settled and it appeared as if the Steelers were the last team remaining.

The Steelers are reportedly willing to part ways with second- and third-round picks, but the 49ers seem to want a replacement wide receiver if they part ways with the second-team All-Pro in Aiyuk. They have been on the cusp of a Super Bowl championship for years now, and losing him would undoubtedly hurt their chances of getting over the hump.

But the longer the situation drags out, the less certain anybody seems as to how it will ultimately conclude. The 49ers went back to the negotiation table with him weeks ago and reportedly raised their offer. Apparently it wasn’t good enough because no deal has been worked out.

Aiyuk traveling with the team could be a sign of good faith that they are close to working something out. Their last preseason game was at home, but Aiyuk did not travel when the 49ers went to Tennessee for the preseason opener. Tennessee is obviously a much longer distance than the short trip to Las Vegas, so it’s tough to say if this means anything.

Update – 8:25 p.m.

Aiyuk is indeed in attendance with the 49ers in Las Vegas.