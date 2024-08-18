Report: Steelers Willing To Send 2nd-, 3rd-Round Picks To 49ers For Brandon Aiyuk

On this episode of As the Brandon Aiyuk Turns, we learn that the Pittsburgh Steelers offered the San Francisco 49ers second- and third-round draft picks in order to trade for the disgruntled-ish wide receiver. That is pretty notable, considering that is reportedly what the 49ers were looking for.

Matt Maiocco reported a week and a half ago that the Steelers were unwilling to meet the 49ers’ trade demands. More specifically, he wrote, “as much as the [Steelers] might want Aiyuk, they have been unwilling to provide the 49ers with their asking price of draft picks that include second- and third-round selections”.

But now, according to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Steelers are willing to meet that demand. The only problem is the 49ers still want a player, and they aren’t having any luck. Silver writes that they hope to parlay one of those draft picks for a wide receiver from another team. Much to their chagrin, they are not finding any willing partners.

The 49ers, who are in Last Dance mode, want a current player included in any trade. The Steelers were unwilling to part with any of the starters (such as receiver George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth or safety Minkah Fitzpatrick) the 49ers craved. Pittsburgh is willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks, however, leading the 49ers to explore a different strategy: Using one of those picks to pry a productive wide receiver from a third team in a separate trade.

Thus far, the 49ers haven’t been able to pull that off. The Commanders are reportedly no longer pursuing Aiyuk, all of which makes it more and more likely that he won’t be going anywhere.

Things are starting to add up now. Previously, we wrote about a report that the Steelers and 49ers have a deal in place in principle for Brandon Aiyuk. Perhaps all the 49ers were waiting for to pull the trigger was to find that second willing trading partner. Reports referenced a three-team trade with one team sending the 49ers a receiver, but they can do a separate trade.

Barring the 49ers handing Brandon Aiyuk the contract he wants, or Aiyuk caving, there is no obvious resolution timeline. The problem with any trade scenario is that there are multiple dominoes lined up that have to hit right. Aiyuk squashed multiple potential trades to the Browns and Patriots because he didn’t want to play there. But the 49ers were ready to pull the trigger, and those teams offered Aiyuk more money than the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the 49ers reopened discussions with Aiyuk on a potential extension. Yet here we are and they haven’t taken this to the finish line. There is supposedly one final detail about the last year of his contract, but that doesn’t mean San Francisco caves. And it doesn’t mean that Aiyuk simply says, okay, I’ve got enough.

Perhaps the only thing blocking the Pittsburgh Steelers from Brandon Aiyuk is the 49ers’ struggle to find that new receiver. The Steelers only have one receiver worth trading, and they’re obviously not parting with George Pickens. One report even suggests that they would still view Pickens at their top receiver if they landed Aiyuk.

As the clock ticks, the pendulum has seemingly swung in the direction of Aiyuk remaining with the 49ers rather than coming to the Steelers. But with more time passing, it can always swing back the other way. This could drag on into the regular season, all the way to the trade deadline—or it can end today.