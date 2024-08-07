Patrick Queen Ready To Be ‘Loud Guy’ Around ‘Silent Assasins’ On Steelers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers added an All-Pro linebacker in Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, and Queen has a reputation for being loud and talking a whole lot of trash. That’s even shown itself in training camp up to this point, and Queen said it’s going to continue. Even in a defense that doesn’t have a ton of guys talking, Queen said he’ll be the “loud guy” while the rest of the defense can be “silent assassins”

“I don’t think I need to come out here and tell anybody I need to change. I think it’s just a point of me understanding that that’s what they do, and I’m the perfect guy for it ’cause I like to talk a lot of trash. So I think those guys could be the silent assassins, and I’ll just be the loud guy that just don’t care and just go in there and wreck stuff. So I think it all meshes well,” Queen said on the DVE Morning Show on Wednesday.

It’ll be good to bring an edge to the defense, and Queen has already helped spur an intense backs-on-backers session during Friday Night Lights, and he’s always going to be chirping. He talked about that backs on backers session during the interview on WDVE and said the running backs were chirping, and the linebackers decided they “ain’t gonna have it” and wanted to “light ’em up,” but they didn’t fight since Mike Tomlin doesn’t like it when guys fight.

The edge that Queen plays with can help needle an offense, and he’s ok being someone who chirps more than T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, or Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh’s defense was already talented, but adding that big personality and someone who’s an All-Pro caliber linebacker can help give this team a boost and more of an identity.

Some of the best Steelers defenses had guys who weren’t afraid to chirp. They were good, and they let people know it, and this year’s defense can have that same energy with Queen manning the middle. It’s a part of his game that he embraces, and it’s something he won’t need to and doesn’t want to change. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch Queen in Pittsburgh’s defense this season and see how he works along with the other All-Pro caliber talent.

This could be Pittsburgh’s best defense in years, and Queen’s addition gives them a legitimate quarterback at inside linebacker. It should make for a unit that can be one of the best in the league.