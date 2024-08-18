Mike Tomlin: Play Of Nick Herbig, Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal ‘A Positive’ Against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers were largely unimpressive in their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, losing 9-3 in a game that didn’t feature much offense. But there were still some positives, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, and Mike Tomlin praised the play of OLB Nick Herbig, who had 1.5 sacks, as well as DL Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal.

“I liked some of the things we saw, particularly given some of the people that we didn’t play up front on defense. Some of those guys that you can characterize as second-teamers if you will, have had a really good preseason so far,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Some of those guys like Herbig and Mon Adams and Leal have done an awesome job, and I just think you kind of felt that. But we were interested in that, that’s why we didn’t play Cam [Heyward] and T.J. [Watt] and Alex [Highsmith] and some of those guys. Those guys are deserving of some varsity-on-varsity reps to show what their capabilities are. And I just thought that was a positive tonight, their play.”

While not playing starters in Watt, Highsmith and Heyward also ensures they stay healthy, it also gives the opportunity for the Steelers to see some guys play against starters that they wouldn’t normally see get as many in-game reps. It’s an important step forward for Herbig, who’s expecting to build off an impressive rookie season in a bigger role. He was really one of the main standouts from a game that didn’t have a lot going for it.

Adams is looking to provide quality depth on defensive line, and he’s been someone who’s flashed throughout training camp and in both preseason games. While he’s more of a veteran than Herbig and Leal, it’s still good to see Adams continue to show up and make plays when called upon. As for Leal, he entered training camp on the roster bubble but when he’s been healthy, he’s been someone who’s flashed. He’s been versatile too, dropping weight and getting some snaps at outside linebacker.

Tomlin credited Leal and Adams for their play in the preseason opener as well, and with the team continuing to rest some of its defensive starters, it’s good to see those guys continuing to step up. Pittsburgh’s defensive line depth is a little bit of a concern, but if Leal and Adams can play well, it will become an area that’s shored up a bit.

It’s good news for Leal’s roster hopes too that he’s continually drawn praise from Tomlin, and all three of him, Adams and Herbig will likely wind up on Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster. Hopefully, they’ll continue to provide high-level play when given the opportunity throughout the season and strengthen Pittsburgh’s defense.