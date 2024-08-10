Tomlin Credits Leal And Adams For Strong Preseason Debut

Practice how you play. And more importantly, play how you practice, assuming your practices are pretty darn good. Carry over what they did on Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College to Acrisure Stadium Friday night, defensive linemen Montravius Adams and DeMarvin Leal were bright spots on a sour night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Post-game, Mike Tomlin credited each.

“Leal and Mon Adams, I thought had some splash plays,” Tomlin said following the Steelers’ 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans via the team’s YouTube channel. “But again, much like Payton Wilson, I think it’s reflective of their play in Latrobe. And so I don’t think any of us are surprised by the positive contributions of some of the people that you mentioned.”

Surprised? Maybe not. But checking that box inside a stadium is key, especially for someone like Leal. Entering the summer on the outside looking in and needing a strong month to secure his roster spot, Leal has shown athleticism, versatility, and refined technique. He finished the Steelers’ preseason opener with three tackles and one sack, taking down QB Davis Mills off play-action in the second quarter.

Our charting will specify his exact alignments, but he played defensive line and outside linebacker, the latter he began doing one week into camp after injuries began stacking at the position. Now down to 275 pounds, the Steelers appear to be using him as a hybrid player and relying on his burst and speed rather than bulking him up to size. Leal could angle to be the team’s seventh defensive lineman and perhaps even fourth outside linebacker, though his role and the team’s roster configuration remain unsettled.

Adams has become a regular training camp star much in the way OLB Anthony Chickillo and WR Gunner Olszewski held those titles in past years. In Latrobe, Adams has regularly generated pressure and given rookie center Zach Frazier fits in 1v1s. Against Houston, Adams finished with a sack and pass deflection, a third down takedown to kick off the second quarter.

Signing a two-year deal in the offseason, Adams should comfortably make the team as the backup nose tackle. Starter Keeanu Benton suffered an eye injury Friday night but appears to be okay and will be ready for Week 1 at Atlanta.

Pittsburgh will rely on the strength of its front seven throughout the year to stop the run and create third-and-long situations. And if the Steelers can get quality play from their defensive line depth, guys like Adams, Leal, and Dean Lowry whenever he takes the field, they’ll be bolstered all the more.