Falcons Release Former Steelers WR James Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not see former WR James Washington when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, as Atlanta has released Washington. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 reported the news via the NFL transaction log.

Washington hasn’t played in the NFL since appearing in just two games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Washington saw three targets through Atlanta’s first two preseason games, but didn’t record a reception.

It may be the end of the line for Washington as he looks to continue his NFL career. After his time in Pittsburgh ended, he’s spent time with the Cowboys, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and the Falcons, but he hasn’t been able to stick with any team for a significant period of time.

A second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Washington had 114 receptions for 1,629 yards in his career with the Steelers. His best season came in 2019, when he had 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns. His 735 yards led the Steelers in receiving.

The Steelers are slated to play the Falcons in Week 1, but now Washington will not be on the roster to face his former team. Washington reunited with Ike Hilliard, who’s currently Atlanta’s wide receivers coach but was also Pittsburgh’s receivers coach during Washington’s last two years with the team.

It was reported in June that Washington was attempting an NFL comeback, but it might be difficult for Washington to find another landing spot after being cut by Atlanta.

Atlanta lost WR Rondale Moore for the season, but Washington didn’t perform well enough to earn a roster spot. Atlanta’s receiving corps is led by WR Drake London, and the team also signed WR Darnell Mooney this offseason. Another former Steelers wideout could start in the slot with Moore’s injury, as Ray-Ray McCloud looks like the current favorite.