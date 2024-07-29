‘You Just Gotta Be Physical’: Tyler Matakevich Believes New Kickoff Rule Fits His Strengths

Tyler Matakevich signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal in the days leading up to training camp. As the Steelers’ 2016 seventh-round pick, he has lasted this many seasons due to his abilities on special teams. Of the Steelers’ drafted players who are still active in the league, he is tied for the fifth-oldest, which is a huge testament to his value as a special teamer.

His return to the team coincides with the introduction of the new kickoff rule that will debut with the start of the 2024 season. Instead of lining up way across the field from each other, each team will be separated by just five to 10 yards and unable to move until the ball is either fielded or it hits the ground. This will lower the emphasis on speed and shift it to physicality and being able to take on blocks. That happens to be Matakevich’s speciality.

He was asked before Sunday’s practice if he likes the new kickoff rule.

“Oh, absolutely, I love that,” Matakevich said in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I mean, shoot, you don’t gotta run 60 yards down the field now. You just gotta be physical, get off a block, and make the tackle. And I feel like that’s a strong point to my game. And I feel like I could bring a lot of that to this team and make this unit better.”

The Steelers’ insider linebacker room is as crowded as ever with Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, and Payton Wilson. Cole Holcomb started training camp on the Active/PUP list as he works his way back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last year. The team has kept just four inside linebackers on the initial 53-man roster for the last two seasons. But with a renewed focus on special teams, they might end up keeping five.

Assuming Holcomb is able to return before the start of the regular season, that would leave Matakevich in a competition with Mark Robinson. Last season alone, Matakevich played 379 special teams snaps and registered five total tackles and one penalty. Robinson had four total tackles and two penalties.

He served as a special teams captain with the Buffalo Bills and has played the third-most special teams snaps of any players in the league since 2016.

Most special teams snaps, 2016-2023: 1. Justin Bethel – 2,707

2. Miles Killebrew – 2,573

3. Tyler Matakevich – 2,564 Steelers rostering two of the top three players. Add in Cordarrelle Patterson and Pittsburgh has a clear STs focus for several roster spots. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 19, 2024

Taking the speed requirements out of kickoff will definitely help the hard-nosed, downhill players like Matakevich shine.