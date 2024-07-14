Writing A Book With Dick LeBeau? Call It A Legendary Experience

How is this for irony? George Von Benko and I wrote a book with Dick LeBeau, and I’m having a hard time finding words to describe it. Not the book, the experience. “Legendary: The 2008 Pittsburgh Defense, The Zone Blitz, And My Six Decades In The NFL” officially launches today at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

The event runs from 2 to 3:30 PM/ET and will feature a panel discussion with LeBeau and Ryan Clark, Casey Hampton, Brett Keisel, and Ike Taylor, among other players from that defense.

I have been asked a lot about what it is like writing a book with LeBeau. Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora were gracious enough to have me on The Terrible Podcast Friday to talk about it. Probably the best way to describe it is through quick hits about the experience, which includes interviewing a handful of players from the 2008 defense.

— LeBeau’s accomplishments are staggering. And that’s just in football. Fifty-nine years in the NFL? That will never be done again. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player — and the only NFL defensive coordinator I can think of who has been given a key to the city where he coached. He is a legend in every way except for one: how he carries himself. LeBeau is as down-to-earth and genuine as they come. Any time I talk with him, he never fails to ask how I am doing or what is going on in my life. Get to know Dick LeBeau just a little bit, and you understand why the players from that epic 2008 defense will do anything for him.

— James Harrison is still James Harrison, which is to say, an absolute gem. On the Mount Rushmore of the most intimidating Steelers, Harrison showed that he still has it near the end of our lengthy interview. I asked if he still follows the Steelers and the NFL. He said that he enjoyed football, and especially playing for the Steelers. Ultimately, he said, it was a job. “Do you watch people write books?” he asked. Classic Harrison.

James Harrison put on the greatest defensive performance I've ever seen. 2007 vs Ravens, 38-7 win on Monday Night. 10 tackles

6 QB hits

3.5 sacks

3 FFs

1 INT

1 PD

1 FR An all-timer. pic.twitter.com/2mON7MKPan — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 19, 2019

— LeBeau grew up in bucolic London, Ohio, and never strayed from his small-town sensibilities. But man, to borrow from Dos Equis beer’s famous ad campaign, he has an argument for the most interesting man in the world. Dude shot stick with Michael Caine while they were working on a movie. He jammed with Garth Brooks at the legendary country singer’s Nashville house. He teed it up with Arnold Palmer after “The King” invited LeBeau and Steelers OC Ken Whisenhunt to play at Latrobe Country Club. Following a day neither will forget, LeBeau called Whisenhunt. They were in separate cars, driving back to Pittsburgh. He asked if he had been daydreaming. “Dick,” Whisenhunt said, “I was just reaching for the phone to call you to see if it really happened.”

— Brett Keisel and Aaron Smith were each terrific high school basketball players. I asked Keisel if two guys who became close as brothers ever played against each other. I don’t remember the exact context of the game. I do remember Keisel telling me that when he and Smith got there, they were easily the two biggest players. They were put on separate teams and pitted against one another. Neither left the gym that day without blood on his shirt. And they both agreed that Keisel vs. Smith was one and done.

— Difficult is not the word, but one challenge George and I had to overcome was LeBeau himself. He was adamant that this book not be about him. He wanted the focus on the 2008 defense and that glorious season. Typical LeBeau. We were able to find common ground — not like there was anything contentious during this process — and I think we found a way to tell two great stories.

The 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers defense and Dick LeBeau’s incredible life.