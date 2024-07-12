Whaley: If George Pickens Is So Impressionable You Had To Trade Diontae Johnson, ‘He’s Not A No. 1, You Don’t Pay Him’

Speculation suggested that a negative influence on George Pickens was one motivation for the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade Diontae Johnson. The Steelers dealt him earlier this offseason in a trade many felt they “lost”, with the primary return being Donte Jackson. Of course we will never know if there is any truth to the suggestion.

But they have clearly put all their eggs in the George Pickens basket after trading Johnson, given the subsequent offseason. Drafting third-round Roman Wilson marks their most significant investment, filling what many feel is a major hole.

But former Steelers executive Doug Whaley has his own concerns about Pickens if the speculation proves accurate. If Diontae Johnson negatively influenced him, when what does that say about his makeup?

“I look at it this way: if he is that impressionable, you already got your answer if he’s the No. 1 or not. Jerry Rice wasn’t impressionable. Michael Irvin wasn’t impressionable”, he said of George Pickens on 93.7 earlier this week.

“What I’m saying is, great players are focused on being great. They don’t like any[thing] outside or anyone else affect them trying to achieve their goal of being the best”, he continued. “And if George Pickens is being that influenced and it affects him, then you know what type of [player he is]. He’s not a No. 1, you don’t pay him, and you know what you got”.

Selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, George Pickens is a two-time Pro Bowler in his own mind. Across 34 games, he has caught 115 passes for 1,941 yards with 9 touchdowns. He led the NFL last season with 18.1 yards per reception. On 63 receptions, he also recorded his first 1,000-yard season with 1,140 yards.

But while he makes his share of remarkable catches, Pickens has drawn numerous off-field headlines. His lack of blocking effort and subsequent attack on the media remains a low point in his career. He came into the 2022 NFL Draft with questions about his maturity, and he hasn’t exactly answered them.

Are the Steelers operating under the assumption that Diontae Johnson negatively affected George Pickens and his professionalism and attitude? Did they believe that, in trading him, they could better rein him in? I don’t know how much I can buy into that, if at all. More plausible would be the notion that they believe they can keep him happier with more targets by trading Johnson. But the simplest answer is that they liked Donte Jackson and felt they needed him more.

The one question Pickens has never faced is whether he has the talent. He is an impressive physical specimen and often seems capable of anything any of his peers can do. But the 2024 season is a pivotal one for his future and for the Steelers.

If he can take his game to another level while not creating distractions, then the team likely pay George Pickens next offseason. If not, then perhaps they let him play out his contract and left him hit the open market.