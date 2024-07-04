Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 14)

July 4, 2024 – Episode 14

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off by talking about the teams we put together for the All-Time Steelers draft along with other Steelers Depot contributors. We discuss how we went about building our teams and chose our favorite teams from the bunch.

For the second topic, we discuss the outlook for the defensive line and debate whether the Steelers need to look to free agency next offseason due to their failures at drafting and developing the position over the years.

In honor of the 4th of July, we briefly talk about our favorite cookout options on a lighter note to end the show.

Thank you for joining us for this abbreviated 23-minute holiday episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

