Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 49)

April 1 – Ep. 49: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive into the latest on Aaron Rodgers and his throwing session with WR DK Metcalf. We also talk about Mike Tomlin’s flexible stance on a deadline and Art Rooney II’s slightly harsher stance.

For the next topic, we discuss the Steelers’ various options in the first round of the draft. Are quarterback, running back, and wide receiver in play at No. 21 overall? We give our opinions and what we are gleaning from various insider reports.

For the third topic, we talk about the NFL rule changes coming out of the owners meeting this week in Florida and how the Steelers voted on certain proposals.

To wrap things up we answer a question about the Steelers’ offensive tackles influencing Rodgers’ decision.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.