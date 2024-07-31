Steelers 2024 Training Camp Injury Report – July 31 – Vets Get Day Off, Rodney Williams Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers had good and bad news on the injury front today, as TE Rodney Williams returned to practice following an AC joint sprain that sidelined him Sunday and Tuesday. However, the team lost OLB David Perales to a knee injury, and Perales was carted off the field. While Williams returned, he was limited to individual drills.

Perales was injured on a run play during Seven Shots. Meanwhile, OLB Kyron Johnson suffered a hamstring injury, per Mike Tomlin

“David Perales, he’s got a knee injury that’s being evaluated. Johnson had a hamstring that got a little tight, we had to pull him out,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com.

Tomlin also confirmed that Roman Wilson has an ankle sprain.

Wilson didn’t practice after suffering the injury during practice yesterday. Wilson was also injured during Seven Shots yesterday. QB Russell Wilson was once again limited as the Steelers continue to take things slowly with him in his return from a calf injury. He did the same amount of work as yesterday, with his only work in team drills being handoffs.

LB Cole Holcomb and DL Dean Lowry remain on the Active/PUP list while RB Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the non-football injury list.

The Steelers had a few veterans getting a day off on Wednesday, giving players a break during Pittsburgh’s stretch of six straight days of padded practices. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, OLB T.J. Watt, DE Cameron Heyward and OG Isaac Seumalo all got the day off during practice today.

We’ll likely hear more from Mike Tomlin on the status of Perales when he speaks to the media after practice today.