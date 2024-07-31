OLB David Perales Carted Off During Practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB David Perales was injured during the team’s practice on Tuesday, limping and grabbing his knee after trying to make a tackle, Alex Kozora reported.

LB David Perales limping after trying to make a tackle. Grabbed his knee — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2024

He was carted off following the injury.

Steelers LB David Perales going off on the cart. Looked like a knee injury. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/fhRmK0o7oR — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 31, 2024

Perales, who Pittsburgh signed as an undrafted free agent last season, is competing with Jeremiah Moon and Kyron Johnson for Pittsburgh’s No. 4 OLB spot. He initially made Pittsburgh’s practice squad after final roster cuts last season, but bounced on and off before signing a futures deal with the team in January.

A productive pass-rusher at Fresno State, Perales had 23 sacks in three seasons in college. He dropped weight this offseason in his effort to make the roster, and if an injury knocks him out for any period of time, those chances are going to be significantly lowered. He was already fighting an uphill battle with Moon appearing to have the inside track on the job and Johnson impressing early in camp, and the injury won’t help his cause if he’s forced to miss time.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t serious and Perales can return to action soon. The Steelers lost WR Roman Wilson to an ankle sprain during practice yesterday, which is expected to sideline him for a few weeks, but the team did see TE Rodney Williams return to practice today after an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

QB Russell Wilson is also dealing with a calf injury, although he practiced in a limited capacity yesterday and appears to be doing the same today.