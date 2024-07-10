Rosenthal: Pittsburgh’s Front Seven ‘Reminds Me Of Steelers In 2000s And Early 2010s’

The Pittsburgh Steelers built a brand on defense for the better part of the last half-century. From the “Steel Curtain” in the 1970s to “Blitzburgh” in the 1990s and 2000s, the Steelers have dominated opponents through their defensive fronts. If the line of scrimmage were a medieval battleground, then Steelers linebackers and defensive linemen would be like armored knights mounted on horses charging against helpless, unarmed peasants. Names like Mean Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, James Harrison, and James Farrior struck fear into any opposing offense. It’s been a while since the Steelers fielded a unit capable of imposing this level of dominance on the line of scrimmage, but this year’s team might have what it takes.

Gregg Rosenthal, host of the NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal podcast, praised the 2024 Steelers defensive front on his podcast Tuesday.

“The defensive front reminds me of the Steelers teams in the 2000s and the early 2010s,” Rosenthal said. “That’s what the Steelers are. They have two preposterously good outside linebackers and then a third that’s probably better than your second. That’s T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and I really like Nick Herbig coming in. There’s also a couple of massive difference-makers in the front, with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton, who I think is a making-the-leap type of candidate. I think they’re quietly going to be one of those Tomlin defenses.”

Watt gets all the praise, but it’s nice to see an NFL analyst include Alex Highsmith alongside him as a “preposterously good” linebacker. Watt and Highsmith have cemented themselves as arguably the best outside linebacker duo in the league. They were both top 20 in CBS Sports’ best edge rushers in the NFL, with Watt No. 1 and Highsmith at 19. Watt’s been the best pass rusher in the league for a long time now – he’s one of the greatest quarterback sackers ever – and Highsmith has recorded a more-than-respectable 21.5 sacks over the last two seasons as Watt’s sidekick. It’s a true Batman-Robin dynamic, and Rosenthal is correct in poining out that Nick Herbig shouldn’t be overlooked as well.

Although he’s undersized for his position, Herbig is an explosive playmaker who could vie for a starting spot on many NFL rosters but has T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in front of him. He makes splash plays (he forced two fumbles and recorded three sacks last year) that could be decisive in close games, and some analysts think he’s the most underrated player on the Steelers’ roster.

Patrick Queen can get to the quarterback too, and he brings physicality, speed, and run-stopping that the Steelers have lacked at middle linebacker since Ryan Shazier’s tragic spinal injury in 2017.

The defensive line may be where comparisons to the legendary 2000s and early 2010s defenses fall short. Cameron Heyward, when healthy, is still one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. But he’s 35, coming off a major surgery, and offseason contract discussions have added another complication. Keeanu Benton’s growth may be the most important piece of the puzzle. The second-year defensive lineman is projected for a breakout season by many. Benton surprised as a pass rusher in his rookie season, and if he can maintain consistency as a run-stopper and occasional pass-rushing threat, the Steelers may have their next Cam Heyward in-the-making.

The Steelers’ front seven is formidable, but it isn’t feared the way it used to be or the way the 49ers’ front seven is feared now. But if the 2024 squad stays healthy, and a few players have breakout seasons, the front seven could quickly become feared, garnering much-deserved comparisons to the 2000s and 2010s teams.