Broderick Jones, Keeanu Benton Make CBS Sports’ All-Breakout Team

Under general manager Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster has been rapidly transformed with larger-than-normal turnover in each of the last two offseasons. The Steelers’ offense was among the youngest in the league last season while the defense was the oldest across the NFL. It is more important than ever that some of the recent draft picks develop into pillars of the franchise to bring in the next era of Steelers football.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put together a list of players on rookie contracts who are primed for breakouts in 2024, and a pair of young Steelers made the list. Broderick Jones was one of two offensive tackles on the list along with Kansas City Chiefs’ Wanya Morris.

“Jones allowed five sacks on 378 pass-blocking snaps as a rookie last season,” Edwards wrote. “The former Georgia Bulldog saw time at right tackle last season but will return to left tackle where he played in college. Combined with the arrival of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who facilitated the improvement of multiple offensive linemen during his time in Atlanta, Jones could be on the brink of an outbreak.”

The change was very evident when Jones was inserted into the lineup last season. Taking over as the full-time right tackle in Week 9, the Steelers’ rushing offense experienced a complete turnaround from the early season struggles. From that point forward, the Steelers were the third-best rushing team in the league with 1,452 yards over the final 10 games.

After his rookie season, Mike Tomlin offered high praise by saying that Jones is stepping into a leadership role along the offensive line similar to the role Maurkice Pouncey played for so many years. Jones entered the league as a raw prospect. He had just 19 college starts, so it was no big surprise that there were growing pains. Especially when considering he flipped sides to the right.

Moving back to the left could present additional growing pains, but the hope is that he can shore up his pass protection and become one of the best young tackles in the league.

DT Keeanu Benton made the list as well, but as an honorable mention. Jalen Carter and Karl Brooks headlined the list for defensive tackles, but Edwards called it a close call for Benton.

“The other spot was a hotly contested three-horse race between Bears interior defender [Gervon] Dexter Sr., Steelers defender Keeanu Benton, and Brooks. Dexter and Brooks had similar pressure rates — 10.4% and 10.3% respectively — whereas Benton is more of a run stuffer.”

Benton only had one sack, but he left several more on the field. He was very disruptive, so his second season will be about finishing more plays. He has slimmed down and cut body fat to help with that, and he self-ascribes his ceiling as being so high that it’s out of sight. Edwards may see him as a run stuffer, but that perception is likely to change after 2024 if Benton can progress as many think he will.

Football is won in the trenches, and the Steelers are in good hands with two of their youngest players on both units.