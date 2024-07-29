Falcons Signing Former Steelers WR James Washington

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Washington was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in Pittsburgh.

His last NFL action came in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, but he was targeted just one time in two games. From 2018-2021 with Pittsburgh, Washington had 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Washington’s best season came in 2019 when he led Pittsburgh with 735 receiving yards on 44 receptions and three touchdowns. Washington, Mason Rudolph’s favorite target at Oklahoma State, ultimately couldn’t live up to his draft status and has battled injuries over the last few seasons.

He’ll get a chance in Atlanta, where he reunites with Ike Hilliard, who was Pittsburgh’s wide receivers coach in 2020 and 2021 and is now the Falcons’ receivers coach.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in June that Washington was attempting an NFL comeback. He didn’t play at all in the 2023 season, although he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts last August after being released by the Saints. Washington also had a stint with the New York Giants.

In Atlanta, he’ll join a roster that just added Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Darnell Mooney at wide receiver this offseason. The Falcons are poised to take a leap forward in the NFC South, and they’re taking a flier on Washington to add to their wide receiver depth. Atlanta also acquired Rondale Moore in a trade for Desmond Ridder this offseason, while Drake London leads their receiver room. Washington will be competing with the likes of KhaDarel Hodge and sixth-round pick Casey Washington for a roster spot.

If Washington does make Atlanta’s 53-man roster, he’ll face his former team in Week 1 when the Steelers travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.