Jonnu Smith Knows Steelers ‘Won’ Trade Including Jalen Ramsey For Minkah Fitzpatrick

If the Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith for Minkah Fitzpatrick trade will elicit debate for years, Smith won’t be participating. The new Steelers tight end knows exactly which side came out on top. As you might guess, it’s the side of which he is now a part, but it’s up to him to prove it.

Smith is now on his fifth NFL team, but he doesn’t see that as a criticism of his value. Indeed, he sees every stop along the way as being a part of controlling his own narrative. He more or less asked for the Falcons to release him in 2024, for example. His trade from New England was mutual. In Miami, he knew the Dolphins would not pay him what he’s worth.

Jalen Ramsey’s reasons for departing from Miami are different, but either way, he and Smith both intend to make the Steelers look smart. The Dolphins gain—or regain—Minkah Fitzpatrick in the affair, plus minor draft compensation improvement. While all three players are decorated, none are in their primes.

But Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey come to the Steelers motivated. “One thing that we both admired about the situation was culture. The culture that Mike [Tomlin] established. I can’t wait to play for him”, Smith told former Dolphins teammate Terron Armstead.

“I know what he brings to the table; he knows what I’m gonna bring”, Smith said of Ramsey. “We’re guys that love football and want to win. I know you asked the question earlier, ‘Fans, who do you think won this trade?’. But obviously, I’m gonna keep my mouth shut on that because you know who I know won”.

During the same interview, Smith also said he and Ramsey spoke about the possibility of going to the Steelers together via trade. They looked at Pittsburgh’s roster and saw themselves as potential missing pieces to get them over the hump. The Dolphins finished 8-9 last year, so they have a bit more humping to do. Perhaps Rashard Mendenhall can show them a thing or two.

There is an argument that the Steelers didn’t need Jonnu Smith or Jalen Ramsey. They already had two tight ends that they really liked, for example. Although Ramsey can play in other roles, they also had two boundary cornerbacks. Even if Ramsey plays in the slot, they still opened a hole at free safety. Then again, they apparently think he can play there—but better than Fitzpatrick?

Now, I don’t imagine there are many Pro Bowl players who are part of a trade and don’t believe they are on the winning side. But these sorts of things are self-fulfilling prophecies—you have control over whether or not you’re right. Will Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey make the Steelers look like they knew what they were doing?

Of course, they may not have to do much. Whether the Steelers adding Smith and Ramsey was smart also depends on what they lost. If Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to All-Pro form in Miami, what, then, will people say?