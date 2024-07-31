ESPN Predicts The Next Seven Steelers Hall Of Famers

As one of the most successful and historic NFL franchises, the Pittsburgh Steelers have 32 members of their organization in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That number could expand over the next decade. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell predicted every Hall of Fame class through 2034 and has eight current or former Steelers on the list, including QBs Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson.

Barnwell’s predictions have Roethlisberger as the next Steeler to make it into Canton, getting inducted in his first year of eligibility in the Class of 2027.

“He was ruthlessly efficient in a run-heavy offense early in his career before eventually producing spectacular passing numbers during the Antonio Brown era. Like Manning, Roethlisberger was never really an MVP candidate or a pick as the league’s best quarterback, but his long run of above-average play, 165-81-1 record and two Super Bowl victories make him an obvious selection,” Barnwell writes

Roethlisberger is the first guy that comes to mind when you think of Steelers who could go in the Hall of Fame, as a two-time Super Bowl champion and a guy who was among the best quarterbacks in the league in an era where quarterbacks reigned supreme. It’s no surprise to see him on this list, or as a first-ballot selection.

Eight years ago today in 2014, Ben Roethlisberger threw six touchdowns against the Ravens. He was 25 of 37 for 340 yards and 6 TDs for a rating of 136.3. The Steelers beat the Ravens 43-23. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/qAQVcX5iYh — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 2, 2022

Steelers fans wouldn’t have to wait long to see another player who spent his entire career in Pittsburgh make it to Canton. Barnwell has C Maurkice Pouncey, Roethlisberger’s longtime partner under center and Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2010, make it on his fourth try as a member of the Class of 2028. It’ll be a loaded Hall of Fame class with Tom Brady and J.J. Watt going in, but Pouncey is more than deserving as a five-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.

“Getting Pouncey in with his former quarterback would have been a good story, and it’s entirely possible things play out that way in real life,” Barnwell writes. “If there’s any splitting of the Steelers vote, though, it might take Pouncey this extra year to get in.”

It would be pretty awesome if things worked out to get both Roethlisberger and Pouncey in together in 2027, but I think either of them will be happy to get in whenever it’s time. But it would definitely be cooler if they went in together.

After no Steelers are predicted to go in 2029, we get a controversial pick in 2030 with Antonio Brown making it in his fourth year of eligibility. Only controversial for his off-field antics, Brown was the best receiver in football in his prime. If he hadn’t gone off the rails, he could have legitimately staked a claim as one of the best all-time.

A Hall of Fame selection puts him in rare air though, and honestly, it’s deserved for his on-field exploits. 2030 is Brown’s fourth year of eligibility, and Barnwell thinks Brown will have a better chance the further away we get from the end of his career. I tend to agree that eventually Brown will find his way in, as he was just too talented on the field.

2031 is the year to head to Canton if you want to see guys who spent the later portions of their career with Pittsburgh. QB Russell Wilson and CB Patrick Peterson are both predicted to make it to the Hall in their second year of eligibility. For what it’s worth — and I’d say not much — that would mean Wilson retires after the 2023 season. It’s just an exercise by Barnwell not meant to be an exact science, and when it gets into the point where you’re looking at current players, it’s tough to nail the year.

Wilson and Peterson were both star players at their peak, and Wilson is looking to recapture some magic and build his Hall-of-Fame case further as he’ll likely be Pittsburgh’s QB1 this season. Peterson spent 2023 with the Steelers and while he could circle back, there’s not a whole lot he can do at this point to help or hurt his Hall of Fame case. He made eight straight Pro Bowls to begin his career, and it’s just a matter of when, not if, he gets in.

2033 brings us another first-time Steeler this season in Cordarrelle Patterson, who goes in as a kick returner. Patterson is one of the greatest returners of all time, especially impressive playing in an era where the kickoff has been diminished (although that could change this season). Currently, Patterson is on the Non-Football Injury list dealing with a hamstring injury, but with Devin Hester making the Hall, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Patterson eventually get in. 2033 would be Patterson’s fourth year of his eligibility in Barnwell’s predictions.

THE MOST KICKOFF RETURN TDS IN NFL HISTORY FOR CORDARRELLE PATTERSON

pic.twitter.com/QoT1o6iiI6 — PFF (@PFF) November 20, 2022

Up next, as a first-ballot selection in the class of 2034, is T.J. Watt.

“Would anyone be shocked if he added another 50 sacks over the next five years before hanging up his cleats?” Barnwell asks.

I might be shocked if it’s not more at the rate Watt is going. A first-ballot selection is no surprise for Watt, who’s led the league in sacks three times and finished in the top three of Defensive Player of the Year voting three times. He should have more than one win, and if the Steelers start winning in the playoffs with him, his case is going to be even easier.

While seven Hall of Famers over the next 10 years is a lot, the Steelers could’ve had more. Barnwell listed some guys who were eligible but he didn’t select, including Cameron Heyward in 2030 and David DeCastro in 2026. DeCastro was one of the best guards in football during his peak, but injuries ended his career early. Competing with Pouncey on the ballot will make it difficult for him, Barnwell believes.

As for Heyward, he likely still has more work to do to make it into Canton, but Barnwell doesn’t think he’ll make it, at least in his first few seasons of eligibility due to the fact that it took him some time to get leaguewide recognition.

It would make for a lot of fun watching the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies from 2027-2034 if things played out like this. With Steelers training camp underway, it would make it even better if Wilson, Patterson, Watt and Heyward all expanded on their Hall of Fame case with a big 2024 season to help lead Pittsburgh on a playoff run this year. It’s fun to think about the future, but this is an important season for the Steelers. Hopefully they can get back to their winning ways that produced so many Hall of Famers.