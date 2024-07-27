Craig Wolfley Explains His ’23 And Me’ Nickname For Elandon Roberts

The Steelers’ linebacker room has had quite the overhaul since last season.

The position group was a huge question mark going into the 2023 season, but it’s quite possibly a strength heading into 2024. A large reason for that is the signing of Patrick Queen, a 2023 Pro Bowler who is going to make an instant impact. They also added Payton Wilson with a third-round draft pick, and he could give them value in limited snaps.

Another huge reason for the optimism at the position, and a guy who has flown under the radar, is Elandon Roberts. Roberts played his first season in Pittsburgh in 2023, and quickly found himself as one of the more reliable players in a fairly untested positional group.

In fact, Roberts has even earned a unique nickname from Craig Wolfley, which was shared in the practice recap show, with video provided by the team.

“I like to call him 23 and me, because he hits so hard, he’ll show up on his opponent’s 23 and me Ancestry DNA chart.” Wolfley said. “I mean that’s how hard he hits. I love that guy. I think he’s a great leader in there. Patrick Queen, and Elandon are gonna be two guys that are gonna be heavily utilized this year. They need that hit ability.”

If there’s one thing Elandon Roberts has proven in the NFL over his eight-year career, it’s that he can hit hard. He’s done it with New England, he’s done it in Miami, and he’s doing it still in Pittsburgh now.

Wolfely isn’t the only one who has recognized the value that Roberts’ hit power brings to the team. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin also gave Roberts his due flowers earlier this offseason.

Roberts, who led the team in tackles last season with 101, ended up taking on a bigger role than expected and was a key early-down piece for one of the better defenses in the NFL last season.

This year, expectations will be higher for Roberts. He’s being given the reins and the inside track to those early downs as Tomlin would say.

The best thing about Roberts is that you know what you are going to get out of him. He’s going to be physical, he’s going to make guys think twice about running at him, and he’s going to be a good leader by example due to his high motor. Players like Roberts don’t make Pro Bowls, but they make rosters better.