Cammarota: The Steelers Cannot Let LB Elandon Roberts Test Free Agency

With NFL free agency only weeks away, much of the discussion surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers is rightfully about team’s 2025 quarterback. However, they have a long list of free agents beyond Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Quarterbacks aside, the number one player the team can’t let walk out the door is LB Elandon Roberts.

It may sound off saying that the player Pittsburgh can’t lose free agent is the one who played only 44-percent of the defensive snaps compared to a player like RB Najee Harris who carried the bulk load of the rushing attack. But Roberts brings a swagger and consistency to Pittsburgh’s defense that is needed. He also brings leadership and the ability to stop the run.

Roberts signed with Pittsburgh in 2023 and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his hard-hitting and hustle. He could cover, too. A play that will forever stick out in my mind is when in the 2023 AFC Wild Card game when he ran with the Bills TE Dalton Kincaid all the to the end zone to make a big pass breakup to prevent a touchdown.

I had completely forgotten about this play until I went back through the tape. Out-leveraged on this 7 route against 1st round pick Dalton Kincaid. Roberts with a great angle and finish to break this one up in the EZ. What a rep. You won't see many better.

Roberts played 54-percent of the snaps in 2023 as he part of a rotation of linebackers that included Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, Myles Jack, and Mykal Walker. Re-tooling the room again with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson, Roberts took take a back seat and was largely limited to base groupings while Queen played all three downs and Wilson in nickel packages. These limited Roberts’ opportunities, yet you can argue he was still Pittsburgh’s best and most consistent linebacker even without the athletic gifts of Queen or Wilson.

Even with less playing time, Roberts still had an impact as he tallied 46 tackles, including five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one sack, and forcing one fumble. That forced fumble was a highlight reel play and would be etched in Steelers lore if Pittsburgh recovered and sewn up a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Can't get over the play from @Roberts_52 last night at the goal line. Troy Polamalu-like. Lined up 6 yards deep in the end zone and goes full send, knocks the ball loose with a perfect strike. Shame the #Steelers couldn't recover the fumble. Special play from 50.

Bringing Roberts back isn’t so he can start. It is clear that Queen and Wilson are the future, but there needs to be depth. God forbid the Steelers have another year like 2023 where two of their top three linebackers get hurt. They need quality to step in, not players off the street. Roberts would be one of the best back-up linebackers in the league, and it is clear he fits the Steelers system and can do what is asked for him. You rarely see Roberts missing assignments or tackles. While the ceiling with Roberts maybe capped, he is a good player who can provide the team with much needed depth.

Additionally, Pittsburgh is emphasizing stopping the run this offseason after they got demolished by the Baltimore Ravens on the ground at the end of the season and in the playoffs. Roberts may not be great in coverage, but he is great at running at the ball and making tackles. There is a reason he made 101 tackles, and 10 tackles for a loss in 2023 when he was getting the majority of defensive snaps. He is a clean tackler and knows his assignments.

While Wilson looks like he can be a Steeler linebacker for the long-term future, he struggles to shed blocks and must improve versus the run. Against teams like the Ravens Pittsburgh needs to lean more on Roberts. Sure, he played 56-percent of the snaps against Baltimore in the playoffs, but that number could and should be higher against a team with Derrick Henry at running back. Roberts is Pittsburgh’s best player at getting down field and making thumping tackles in the box. He should be getting 60-plus-percent of the snaps against the Ravens when the Steelers know they will be running the football.

Finally, Roberts is a leader and a good presence in the locker room. During the season head coach Mike Tomlin gave Roberts credit for helping Wilson develop as a player. Even with Wilson going into his second season, he is going to need veteran leaders to help him Roberts does that. He can teach Wilson, and he can spell Wilson or Queen when either of them needs a break.

With free agency quickly approaching the Steelers should try and get a Roberts deal done. If they lose him in free agency, their linebacking depth will take a huge hit and would need to be addressed in the draft. With the amount of other needs Pittsburgh has, when they have a good player already in their locker room, and the player wants to retire with the team, there is no reason to create more problems for themselves. The Steelers need to get Roberts re-signed before free agency.