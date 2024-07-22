Analyst Believes Russell Wilson Is Steelers Cut Candidate

Russell Wilson enters training camp as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. But at least one analyst believes not only could Wilson lose that role this summer, he could lose that roster spot entirely. Pro Football Network’s Dakota Randall lists Wilson as the Steelers candidate for potential surprise roster cut.

“With a salary of just over $1 million, Russell Wilson arguably is more valuable to the Steelers if he stays on the roster,” Randall writes. “However, the salary also makes him easy to cut, and if Justin Fields wins the starting QB job, Pittsburgh might want to cut Wilson to avoid distractions.”

Though the Denver Broncos are on the hook for nearly all of his 2024 salary, making him such a cheap option for Pittsburgh, the downside to the deal for Wilson is the team’s lack of investment. Cutting Wilson would be the most minor of salary camp ramifications for a starting quarterback. If Wilson had an awful preseason, it’s fair to wonder if Pittsburgh would be comfortable demoting Wilson to backup. Wilson has been a starter nearly all of his career, only serving as a backup last season after getting benched. It was the obvious sign of divorce between him and the Broncos that became official at the start of free agency.

While it’s a plausible theory, the odds of Wilson actually losing the job out of the gate is slim. Similar to Mitch Trubisky in 2022, Wilson hasn’t been handed the job but it would take a disaster of a training camp and preseason for Justin Fields to usurp him on the depth chart. More likely, Fields would replace Wilson after mid-season struggles or if it becomes clear late in the year the Steelers aren’t playoff bound. From a leadership standpoint alone, dumping Wilson would create a vacuum for an otherwise young offense.

There were better options to list than Wilson. A veteran wide receiver figures to be parted with. Perhaps it’s one of the several the team signed this offseason like Quez Watkins or Scotty Miller. Or if third-year player Calvin Austin III, despite coming off a reportedly strong spring, doesn’t carry that over into the summer, his spot could be in jeopardy.

Center/guard Nate Herbig will probably make the team but if rookie Zach Frazier becomes the starting center and Mason McCormick or Spencer Anderson shine, Herbig could be moved. Defensively, former third round pick DL DeMarvin Leal enters camp on the outside-looking-in, needing a fantastic summer to stick. And linebacker Mark Robinson, who played over 400 total snaps last year, has increased competition with LB Tyler Matakevich signed last week.