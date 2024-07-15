Calvin Austin Distinguished Himself As Steelers’ No. 2 Receiver During Spring Practices, Insider Says

Ahead of training camp, Calvin Austin III’s stock is on the rise. Praised by coaches for quality spring workouts, he might have an initial leg up on the hotly contested No. 2 wide receiver spot in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. That’s the interpretation of The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, though the vote of confidence comes with a caveat.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Monday Morning, Kaboly named Austin when asked which receiver distinguished himself during OTAs and minicamp.

“Calvin Austin,” Kaboly told The Fan. “But he should because he’s been in the league three years. He’s fast and you’re not allowed to touch him in OTAs. So I hope he excels at that point right there.”

Kaboly’s point is well taken. Small and fast receivers like Austin in non-contact settings should perform well. If they can’t shine in that environment, they don’t have much of a chance once the pads come on and the hitting is live. Still, Austin has been the common name mentioned of impressive springs, compliments coming from not just reporters but the Steelers’ coaching staff. New receivers coach Zach Azzanni gushed about his progress, us noting his comments last month.

“He’s been outstanding. That’s a guy that’s gone from here to here in the last eight weeks,” Azzanni said via the team’s YouTube channel, holding one hand above the other to signify progression. “It’s been really fun to watch. He’s a worker, he’s intentful, he’s urgent. He wants to be coached. You can see it.”

Austin had his rookie year wiped out by a foot injury but returned in 2023, maintaining the 4.2 speed that got him drafted. He cashed in on a 72-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders before going quiet the rest of the season. Once Diontae Johnson returned, Austin’s snaps fizzled and his production was almost non-existent. From Weeks 5-18, he caught only 5 passes for just 37 yards. He caught a touchdown in the Wild Card loss to Buffalo but his sophomore season still left plenty to be desired.

With improved quarterback play and Diontae Johnson shipped to Carolina, there’s a real chance for Austin to receive regular playing time. He’ll battle Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller and rookie Roman Wilson for snaps opposite George Pickens. While Austin stood out in the spring, Kaboly believes Russell Wilson’s second-favorite target will come at tight end, not receiver.

“I still think [Pat Freiermuth] is the X-factor. If you get a season what you expect out of him or what he can provide, he takes a ton of pressure off of that number two spot.”

It’s a point Kaboly’s made before, noting the “chemistry” Freiermuth showed with Wilson. In an Arthur Smith offense that features tight ends, Freiermuth is the favorite to finish second on the team in targets, receptions, and likely yards. If someone like Austin can step up on the outside and stretch the field vertically, the Steelers’ offense can reach its full potential. It’ll be one of the most intense fights once the team reports to training camp next week.