Signing Of Steelers Rookie C Zach Frazier Shouldn’t Be Far Off

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up the 2024 OTA practices on Thursday, and on the heels of that happening, rookie C Zach Frazier still remains unsigned. Even so, it sure appears Frazier is likely to sign his rookie contract very soon, mainly because a few other second-round selections around him have now agreed to terms with their respective teams as of today.

According to the Thursday official NFL transaction sheet, the Jacksonville Jaguars have now signed DL Maason Smith and the Indianapolis Colts have signed WR Adonai Mitchell. Smith was selected 48th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, while Mitchell was selected by the Colts at 52nd overall. Frazier, in case you forgot, was selected 51st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Steelers.

With Frazier effectively now getting boxed in closer by the picks around him, it’s reasonable to believe that he’ll be signing his rookie contract very soon. The holdup with him not signing so far is likely related to the percentage of Year Three guarantees in his contract.

As a matter of reference, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV recently reported on Twitter/X the details of the contract that Mitchell is signing. Within that report, Wilson’s numbers suggest that the Colts wide receiver has roughly 47.7 percent of his Year Three money in his rookie contract guaranteed in some for or fashion. More specifically, Wilson reports that 65.22 percent of Mitchell’s four-year rookie contract is guaranteed with $2,191,696 of that money coming in the form of a signing bonus. The first two years of Mitchell’s contract should also be fully guaranteed.

#Colts second-round pick Adonai Mitchell deal: $7.386 million, 65.22 percent guaranteed, bonus $2.191 million. 2024, 2025 fully gtd, $700K of 2026 guaranteed for skill, injury, salary cap out of $1.802 million base salary @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 4, 2024

Frazier’s four-year contract should total out at right around $7,544,214 due to his draft position, per Over The Cap and include a signing bonus of right around $2,306,700. Frazier’s cap charge for his rookie 2024 season should come in at right around $1,371,675.

As far as Frazier’s Year Three guarantees go, it sure seems like those could come it at right around 50 percent of his base salary for that 2026 season. It will be interesting to see if those guarantees are tied to skill, injury, and salary cap.

On Monday, the Steelers signed OT Troy Fautanu, the team’s first-round draft pick this year, to his rookie contract. At that point, Frazier then became the team’s last unsigned selection of the 2024 draft class.

The Steelers will hold their annual mandatory minicamp next week, so don’t be surprised if Frazier signs his rookie contract before that set of practices get underway. At worst, Zach Frazier will likely have signed his rookie contract by next Friday.