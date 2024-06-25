PFF: Steelers Have Top-Ten Defensive Line In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions about the future of their defensive line, with Cameron Heyward’s contract situation something to monitor and the position a clear need for the future. But for now, the team’s front seven is a strength, and in Pro Football Focus’ ranking of every team’s defensive line, while including 3-4 outside linebackers as EDGE and therefore a part of the defensive line, the Steelers’ line ranked No. 8. It could be even better than that too if Heyward can return to form after an injury-plagued 2023 season, per Sam Monson.

“T.J. Watt is one of the most consistent playmakers in the league when it comes to pass rushers, and he’s not a one-man band on this defensive line. Alex Highsmith on the other side has developed into an outstanding player in his own right, earning a 90.3 PFF grade last season with 69 quarterback pressures,” Monson writes. “Cameron Heyward has been outstanding for so long, but last season was the first sign that perhaps age is catching up with him. If he bounces back, the Steelers will be even better than this ranking.”

Heyward suffered a core muscle injury in Week 1 last season that knocked him out for the next six games. While he was the team’s best run defender when he returned, he didn’t have the same pass-rush juice and never seemed to be fully healthy. With an offseason to rehab and recover, getting Heyward back to the All-Pro caliber player he can be would be massive for Pittsburgh’s defense.

Including Watt and Highsmith in the defensive line rankings obviously gives the Steelers a boost. They’re among the best pass rushers in football, with Watt being the best in the league at bringing down the quarterback. Keeanu Benton should also take a leap in Year 2, and PFF named him a breakout candidate for the Steelers. Benton’s development could take the defensive line from good to great, and it’ll only be better if Larry Ogunjobi can rebound after an up-and-down 2023 season.

There’s a lot of “if” involved in just how good Pittsburgh’s line can be in 2024, but Watt and Highsmith both should perform at a very high level once again. The unit could be truly special if Heyward returns to form, Benton takes a step forward and can break out and Ogunjobi looks better. Regardless, the floor is still pretty high for this group.

The defense is going to need to continue to be a strength for the Steelers this season, and it starts up front. If the Steelers are able to continue to generate pressure, potentially even more than in the past with Heyward healthy, the group will be just fine. With an improved offense and one of the most talented defenses in the league, there’s no reason why the Steelers shouldn’t be in the postseason in 2024.