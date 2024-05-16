Keeanu Benton Named Breakout Candidate By PFF

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to need more production out of their defensive line in 2024, and second-year DL Keeanu Benton could be in line for a bigger role as he enters his sophomore campaign. Benton had some impressive moments as a rookie, and Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes that he could break out in 2024. Citing the number of pressures Benton had last season plus question marks surrounding Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, they believe Benton should be in line for a bigger role in 2024.

“Pittsburgh has several sophomores who should burst onto the scene, and maybe none is as tantalizing as Benton,” Locker writes. “The former Badger ranked fourth on the Steelers with 24 pressures despite playing only 516 snaps. There were several moments when Benton looked flat-out unblockable, but the Steelers didn’t use him as much as anticipated as a rookie. With Cameron Heyward experiencing a down 2023 and uncertainty with Larry Ogunjobi’s production, it feels as though Benton should easily exceed his previous snap count and be disruptive on the interior.”

Despite his 24 pressures last season, Benton only had one sack. He narrowly missed a bunch of them, and with another year of development and more pass-rush moves potentially in his arsenal, it’s easy to see how Benton can improve his sack numbers from last season.

Keeanu Benton (#95) finished his rookie year with *only* one sack. But he was a half-step away from about five more. His club-over move is a potent go-to. 60% of his pressures via this move. And created big plays for the Steelers' defense. I cut-up each one. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/a7Om2uYls6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 19, 2024

Heyward had an injury-plagued 2023 but he should be healthy and, assuming his contract situation gets resolved, back to his normal self in 2024. That should also help Benton, as there will be more attention paid to a healthy Heyward and it can free Benton up. Ogunjobi had a pretty average 2023 season, and there are questions about his level of production going forward. But if he can continue to take up space he should be a good enough piece on the line and someone who can also help free up Benton.

But Benton showed that he can get it done on his own too, playing well in the absence of Heyward in the early part of last season and it’s easy to see why he was picked as a potential breakout candidate. He has the pedigree, coming in as a second-round pick last season, and the expectation is that he’ll get more snaps this season after the team was a little cautious with him as a rookie. If Benton sees an increase in snaps, which is expected with a defensive line that could still stand to improve its depth, he could put together an impressive campaign and cement himself as the future of Pittsburgh’s defensive line.