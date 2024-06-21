Labriola: Nick Herbig Emerging As ‘Starting-Caliber Steelers Outside Linebacker’

In Nick Herbig, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have a third outside linebacker capable of starting. That is Bob Labriola’s takeaway after observing the second-year pass rusher’s offseason up to this point. A fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, he flashed as a rookie but had a limited role.

“Nick Herbig – based on his production as a rookie and the way he spent the entire offseason preparing himself mentally and physically for an NFL season – is going to end up being a starting-caliber Steelers outside linebacker”, Labriola wrote in his latest Asked and Answered column. That statement, of course, needs some context, which he provided.

“That doesn’t mean Herbig will be starting instead of T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith”, Labriola added. But “only that having him as the No. 3 is going to be more significant for the 2024 defense than the No. 4 outside linebacker”.

Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2023 for the third time in four seasons. Highsmith contributed a respectable seven sacks, but offered a much more well-rounded game than that indicates. He also had 18 hits, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. All of that left little room for Markus Golden and Nick Herbig to contribute.

As implied by the order above, Herbig ceded considerable playing time to the veteran Golden as well as the others. The latter accumulated 230 defensive snaps but did contribute four sacks. Herbig topped out at 191 snaps on defense, but he also played 352 on special teams.

Given the roster makeup, Herbig is going to have to continue to play on special teams, certainly. But I think part of the reason the Steelers have not re-signed Golden is because they know that Herbig is their third pass rusher now. Golden spent a game as a healthy scratch last year because he didn’t play on special teams. They don’t need another James Harrison situation on their hands.

Including special teams, Herbig recorded 29 tackles last season, including five tackles for loss. He registered three sacks and forced two fumbles, including one strip sack he recovered himself. It was one of the standout defensive moments of the season and energized the whole team.

Nick Herbig faced the assumption that he was going to struggle at his size at the NFL level. While not incredibly small, he lacks the typical arm reach that allows edge defenders to keep tackles off their chest. Thanks to his studious arsenal of pass-rush moves and his quickness, he has found ways around that.

The Steelers do need to figure out who their fourth outside linebacker is, even if they’re banking on Herbig. Jeremiah Moon is the candidate receiving the most attention, he of 99 career defensive snaps.