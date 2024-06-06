S Jeremy Chinn Turned Down More Money From Steelers To Sign With Commanders

Prior to signing a one-year, $4.105 million deal with the Washington Commanders in free agency, veteran safety Jeremy Chinn was about to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During an appearance on The SiriusXM Blitz with Bruce Murray and Rick Spielman Thursday, Chinn revealed that the Steelers offered him more money in free agency, but he ultimately liked the defensive fit with the Commanders and the scheme under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., leading to him signing the one-year deal with $3.495 million guaranteed on March 14.

“I can’t remember if it was a multi-year deal, but I did get another offer. I think Pittsburgh was probably a little bit more money,” Chinn said regarding why he chose the Commanders, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But just the situation here with Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt and Jason Simmons and TD [Thomas Donatell], this is where I’m supposed to be man. I know this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Chinn spent the first four seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Illinois.

Measuring in at 6030, 221 pounds, Chinn was a do-it-all safety and hybrid linebacker for the Panthers over the last four seasons.

Chinn played primarily in the box, seeing 1,183 snaps in the box over four seasons, along with 856 snaps in the slot, another 576 snaps at free safety and 244 snaps along the defensive line, largely as an edge rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.

In his time in Carolina, Chinn played 2,951 snaps, though he logged just 285 snaps in 2023 due to injuries, and then saw his role diminished upon his return. Last season, Chinn graded out at a 57.7 overall from PFF, including a 68.1 against the run, a 58.4 as a pass rusher and a 51.6 in coverage. Across four seasons, Chinn allowed 118 receptions on 159 targets for 1,141 yards and 11 touchdowns, breaking up 14 passes with two interceptions.

As that hybrid defensive back/linebacker, Chinn registered 324 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and two interceptions.