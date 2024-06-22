Is George Pickens A True ‘No. 1 Wide Receiver’?

Is George Pickens a “true” number one receiver?

How often do we describe Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens as having “all the talent in the world”? At least some variation on that theme seems to accompany any commentary about his future. And perhaps he does have as much talent as you could ask for, but what does that get you? There are many supremely talented players, but not all of them live up to their potential.

This topic came up once again when NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that George Pickens is at his best as a complementary wide receiver. This implication here is that he isn’t that “true number one” we always hear about. He can’t be truly great on his own; rather, he needs a supporting cast that allows him to thrive.

But is that Pickens? It may have been in the past, but he is going into his third season now, and in that true top billing. He has had to develop his route running over the years, and he has made progress, for example. Yet I can’t say with certainty that he has done enough to the point that he can reliably take over games.

One of the hallmarks of his rookie season was an impressive knack for making contested catches, but he didn’t catch nearly as many of them last year. So which is the aberration, and what does that mean for the 2024 season? Has he improved his ability to create separation enough to justify 10-plus targets per game?

Last year, 12 players averaged nine or more targets per game, ranging from Ja’Marr Chase to Keenan Allen. Chase isn’t the “possession” type, but he is so good that he commands the ball. George Pickens averaged 6.24 targets per game, ranked 50th in the NFL. His 3.71 receptions per game ranked 67th. Yet he ranked 21st in yards per game, and first in yards per catch. We know he can make plays, but can he make plays like a “true” number one?

